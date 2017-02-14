Kid Rock Could Have a Future in Politics

Like Michigan needs to suffer more Reply

I left that state so quick after I turned 21.



And now I keep reading about how shit my tiny old school district is and all the things they're getting in trouble for. Reply

ONTD, how are you holding up in the current political climate?



god, I miss him in things Reply

Watch The Flash. Reply

truly Reply

If only the answer were a puppy. Reply

america...i'm putting your picture away tbh. Reply

ugh, michigan Reply

U.S. officials said Trump campaign aides had repeated contact with senior Russian intelligence officials https://t.co/xmzgmzTVew — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2017 Reply

i feel like there is blood in the water and shit is going to go down. Reply

It does feel like it's all unravelling pretty quickly but I don't want to get my hopes up Reply

Same, Buffy, same Reply

.@PressSec Sean Spicer tells @jonkarl nobody on the Trump campaign had contact with Russia before the election https://t.co/LBw3Bd5Htk pic.twitter.com/S9H8fgFA2j — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 14, 2017

Look at how flustered Spicey gets when asked about contacts with Russia prior to the elections Reply

This is so wild.

I don't even know what I'm going to wake up to tomorrow. Reply

I just noticed how white Trump's hair already is. He's had this job for a month. Reply

Honestly I wouldn't be that surprised by Michigan. There's a lot of trash there and I think the / one of the biggest neo-Nazi groups in the country?



Politically the past 24 hours have been bananas though and I kind of don't want to bed cause I'm wondering what I'll wake up to (though this has been a recurring theme so far in this presidency for me).



Also side note that crossed my mind but if 45 is out soon, either through impeachment, resignation or nature taking its course, you think Disney will still include him in the Hall of Presidents? Clearly asking the hard hitting questions here. Reply

This has kept me up at night Reply

They are trying very hard to isolate Pence. They are in damage control mode when it comes to him. Reply

I've noticed that too, stressing that he had "no idea" about Flynns contact with Russia and that he only found out at the same time when it became apparently that the NYT was going to run a story on it like... how fucking transparent Reply

lmao that certainly not where i expected your question to end as i was reading it



he was already inaugurated so no matter what he'll always be 45? and disney has ties to him, do they not? i don't think they would bother not including him. Reply

If Disney does, they should put "Forty-five" as the name. And put a picture of the number 45 for the actual portrait. Reply

I feel you on the no-sleep thing, I've always been a night owl but just... since the inauguration, I can't even go to bed earlier anymore because if I do, I just lay there and struggle either way so might as well stay up and try to get stuff done, I guess.



Edited at 2017-02-15 06:01 am (UTC) Reply

yeah if he's disgraced will he still have a library? Reply

the world doesn't need this Reply

Haven't people learned from the mess that is Trump? (I know quite a few haven't, but still. :'( ) Reply

girl have you seen markiplier's date vid... Reply

YES!!! I loved it, tbh. I'm a sucker for Choose Your Own Adventure type things and it was so much fun to go through and get all the different endings. XD Reply

nah! if a good chunk of americans can collectively forget how terrible things were under the bush administration then they'll do the same damn thing for trump once he leaves. we'll probably wind up with another republican president down the line.



Edited at 2017-02-15 06:04 am (UTC) Reply

Whoa Google, easy on the spoilers! I only just got to the episode where Flynn resigned. pic.twitter.com/d7rK7RtGsT — Derek Robertson (@RobertsonDerek) February 15, 2017

i think i've said this before but i honestly feel like i'm watching a TV show and i'm ready to just skip to the finale now.



i can't believe this is real life playing out like this, it's just so surreal and weird. not even in that the events themselves are bizarre, just the weird instability and not knowing where the hell it's all gonna end up. Reply

Right? Like it's crazy.



Also treason is punishable by death so like if he were to actually be found guilty of treason suddenly you'd be seeing all of these Republicans scrambling to a life in prison the death penalty is wrong stance too.



Welcome to the upside down. Reply

Haven't we been through enough? Reply

so i am still terrified about ivanka's dad's administration, but things in the past week have taken such a turn that i am feeling hopeful about 2018 because republicans are fucking up at every turn. Reply

*Tiffany's sister's father Reply

*tiffany's half sister's father. Reply

Me too. Reply

i'm hoping and praying that this is finally the end so i can revel in delicious schadenfreude as this administration crumbles Reply

i've been enjoying the schadenfreude as it comes, which is almost daily. but i'm so looking forward to the inevitable implosion of the administration or the gop as a whole. Reply

Of course he is.



GOP: Where celebrities should stay out of politics... unless they're republicans.



Where emails are a criminal offense where they vehemently cry for that "she-devil" to be locked up... but Trump's ties with Russia is fake news. Where, when immigration is an issue, only then do the lives of vets and homeless children need to be taken care of immediately before anyone else 'we can't afford outsiders!'... but call for abortion to be illegal so we can have more and more children who need help but fuck them no handouts for you.



oops went off on a tangent there Reply

