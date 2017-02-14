Kid Rock Could Have a Future in Politics
Kid Rock eyed by GOP as potential senate candidate in Michigan: https://t.co/So327jwdQx pic.twitter.com/kcahlF9wIC— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) February 15, 2017
Trump supporter and former TRL musical guest, Kid Rock, has apparently been considered by Michigan Republicans to potentially run for senate.
ONTD, how are you holding up in the current political climate?
And now I keep reading about how shit my tiny old school district is and all the things they're getting in trouble for.
I don't even know what I'm going to wake up to tomorrow.
Politically the past 24 hours have been bananas though and I kind of don't want to bed cause I'm wondering what I'll wake up to (though this has been a recurring theme so far in this presidency for me).
Also side note that crossed my mind but if 45 is out soon, either through impeachment, resignation or nature taking its course, you think Disney will still include him in the Hall of Presidents? Clearly asking the hard hitting questions here.
he was already inaugurated so no matter what he'll always be 45? and disney has ties to him, do they not? i don't think they would bother not including him.
i can't believe this is real life playing out like this, it's just so surreal and weird. not even in that the events themselves are bizarre, just the weird instability and not knowing where the hell it's all gonna end up.
Also treason is punishable by death so like if he were to actually be found guilty of treason suddenly you'd be seeing all of these Republicans scrambling to a life in prison the death penalty is wrong stance too.
Welcome to the upside down.
GOP: Where celebrities should stay out of politics... unless they're republicans.
Where emails are a criminal offense where they vehemently cry for that "she-devil" to be locked up... but Trump's ties with Russia is fake news. Where, when immigration is an issue, only then do the lives of vets and homeless children need to be taken care of immediately before anyone else 'we can't afford outsiders!'... but call for abortion to be illegal so we can have more and more children who need help but fuck them no handouts for you.
oops went off on a tangent there