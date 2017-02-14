I don't know. Reply

Thread

Link

this is basically amazing sooo Reply

Thread

Link

Excited now Reply

Thread

Link

you can feel his voice right in the clit Reply

Thread

Link

If they don't make at least a slight reference to this in Thor 2 I will be disappointed (even though I know it's not going to happen) Reply

Thread

Link













And also some Black Panther Wakanda designs that look amazing. There's also some Ragnarok art out:And also some Black Panther Wakanda designs that look amazing. Reply

Thread

Link













[ moar ]























As for Ragnarok I'm super pumped and would like a trailer now plz. Black Panther pics:As for Ragnarok I'm super pumped and would like a trailer now plz. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg these are amazing. Why do we have to wait so long for this movie??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give it to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lukewarm Reply

Thread

Link

I was super excited but I must admit the Hiddleswift summer shenanigans have lessened my enthusiasm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoy Chris as Thor, but it's the weakest of the franchises imo. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's the most fun tho, aside from GotG. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would watch an entire movie of this tbh Reply

Thread

Link