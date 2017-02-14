Poppy

Philip Pullman Announces A Follow-Up Trilogy To 'His Dark Materials'

After 17 years, Philip Pullman has announced a companion series to the His Dark Materials trilogy, with the first book, The Book of Dust, set for publication on October 19.

The original trilogy (The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass) was published between 1995 and 2000. It was translated into 40 languages and sold over 17.5 million copies.

The new series will take place in the same world as the original trilogy and will include many of the same characters. The first book will take part several years before the original trilogy, and the second and third books will take place after. Pullman insists this isn't a continuation of the original story though, but a companion series.

Oh...my...god. He's been talking about this for 84 years and I figured it would never happen.
