Philip Pullman Announces A Follow-Up Trilogy To 'His Dark Materials'
After 17 years, Philip Pullman has announced a companion series to the His Dark Materials trilogy, with the first book, The Book of Dust, set for publication on October 19.
The original trilogy (The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass) was published between 1995 and 2000. It was translated into 40 languages and sold over 17.5 million copies.
The new series will take place in the same world as the original trilogy and will include many of the same characters. The first book will take part several years before the original trilogy, and the second and third books will take place after. Pullman insists this isn't a continuation of the original story though, but a companion series.
Oh...my...god. He's been talking about this for 84 years and I figured it would never happen.
I love HDM so much, I remember devouring the trilogy when I was like 12 and had the flu, so many weird fever dreams about the subtle knife.
Is the BBC series still a thing that's going to happen?
I didn't love these books like a lot of people did, but I thought they were interesting. I'd read these.
I have good memories~ reading the first book in my backyard as a kid lol. I was kinda ehhhh about the trilogy as it went on but these books would be really interesting in the current political climate and I can't imagine the response they'd get now lbr.
OMGOMGOMGOFMFKFKDMSKAK IM SO EXCITED!!!! i reread these a few months ago and theyre even better than i remembered. Will/Lyra otp
I'm totally down for a new series, I had no idea it was in the works. I didn't go to the Botanic Gardens while I was in Oxford and I'm annoyed at myself, but someone carved "Lyra+Will" into their bench. <3
still mad that the movie was so messy
i'm still excited though