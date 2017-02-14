Philip Pullman Announces A Follow-Up Trilogy To 'His Dark Materials'

oh my fucking goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooood Reply

YESSSSSS



I love HDM so much, I remember devouring the trilogy when I was like 12 and had the flu, so many weird fever dreams about the subtle knife.



Is the BBC series still a thing that's going to happen? Reply

Hmmm I'll have to reread them cause I already forgot a lot of stuff. Reply

Wow, I wasn't expecting this.



I didn't love these books like a lot of people did, but I thought they were interesting. I'd read these. Reply

Fuck yessssssssssss Reply

Holy shit



I have good memories~ reading the first book in my backyard as a kid lol. I was kinda ehhhh about the trilogy as it went on but these books would be really interesting in the current political climate and I can't imagine the response they'd get now lbr. Reply

OMGOMGOMGOFMFKFKDMSKAK IM SO EXCITED!!!! i reread these a few months ago and theyre even better than i remembered. Will/Lyra otp Reply

omg i can't wait!!!! prob not gonna read them tho lol Reply

I'll probably check it out but I don't think it can possibly match the magic of HDM Reply

I vividly remembering reading the Amber Spyglass in the car on a long drive and crying my eyes out. I have wanted to re-read the trilogy for a while but the ending really upset me.



I'm totally down for a new series, I had no idea it was in the works. I didn't go to the Botanic Gardens while I was in Oxford and I'm annoyed at myself, but someone carved "Lyra+Will" into their bench. <3 Reply

I'm not sure I've ever cried so much at the end of a book. tbf I was a pretty emotional child but that ending destroyed me. I still feel sad when I think about it. Reply

Parent

yeah, I'm the same way, ever since I was a kid I've been crying at books, but few books have destroyed me on the level of the Amber Spyglass. It's just so sad. It definitely stays with you. Reply

Parent

Given that HMD is one of the greatest book series I ever read, I'm just a teensy bit excited for this. Reply

i love these books so much omfg thank u god

still mad that the movie was so messy Reply

Holy shit yes Reply

book 1 was perfect, 2 was good, 3 was alright

i'm still excited though Reply

I need to try and read these books again, I think I started reading Northern Lights when I was a kid but I wasn't that into it. Hopefully I'll enjoy it more now. Plus, I really want to get this gorgeous hardcover edition that includes all three: Reply

wow i really loved that trilogy when i was younger but the end devastated me. i'll have to reread. I just reread another childhood favorite of mine, The House of the Scorpion, so that I can read the sequel that was released a couple years ago. Reply

This is how you do it - have all the books written and then publish them at a reasonable clip. I am so fucking excited maybe I'll read HDM again if I feel like being emotionally wrecked. Reply

Meh. I really liked the first book but as soon as the focus shifted away from Lyra it became very boring. Reply

