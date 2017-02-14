ONTD Original: 4 Manga That Should Not Exist
Hey y'all! While I'm working on my magnus opus Industry Plants (for my bae fka) and my K-pop recap, I wanted to post my highly subjective list of manga/animes that should not have been made. God did not intend for his children to use their gifts in such a way. These ain't mangas that are ugly, nor are they necessarily horrible but these the books with such awful premises that it makes you wonder if the writer was smoking crack when they came up with it. Shit you don't understand why anyone would read. These books could have the best storylines ever but were so poorly executed that no one would read it.
This list is entirely subjective, so y'all might find these worth reading. I didn't. That's why they're here.
Koi Kaze
This anime is about a 27 year man who lives at home with his father. After suffering an awful breakup he meets a 15 year old girl who's also going through a breakup. The pair decide to go to an amusement park together where they fall in love. If that doesn't sound messy in and of itself, then this will get you: the pair then find out that they are siblings. The girl moves in with her father and brother. That doesn't deter them from starting a relationship. The manga is about with how the deal with the stigama of getting together and whether or not it's worth it, so I guess there's some merit if you want to read about a pedophile other brother struggle with his feeling for his younger sister, and vice versa.
This anime is about a 27 year man who lives at home with his father. After suffering an awful breakup he meets a 15 year old girl who's also going through a breakup. The pair decide to go to an amusement park together where they fall in love. If that doesn't sound messy in and of itself, then this will get you: the pair then find out that they are siblings. The girl moves in with her father and brother. That doesn't deter them from starting a relationship. The manga is about with how the deal with the stigama of getting together and whether or not it's worth it, so I guess there's some merit if you want to read about a pedophile other brother struggle with his feeling for his younger sister, and vice versa.
Kore Wa Koi No Hanashi
Here's another story with a wild ass age gap. Kore Wa Koi No Hanashi is about an 31 year old writer and is budding relationship with a girl 21 years his junior (y'all can do the math). The manga, which spans thru the girl's middle school and high school years, has 11 volumes with 42 chapters. It also has good reviews but I just have a hard time believing that anyone would subject themselves to this. I'm not about to google whether or not the couple had a kiss scene because I don't wanna be taken down for child porn in Trump's America.
Houou Gakuen Misoragumi
This manga is about a young lesbian who resents men. Ha mother can't stand for that since she wants some grandchildren so she sends her daughter to an all boys school so she can find some good dick to get over that silly lesbian phase. And she does! Houou Gaken Misoragumi plays the 'lesbians need that one dick' trope straight, and the mangaka here agrees with what the mother's doing to her daughter. This particular manga was so hated that the print release of the book was canceled! I wouldn't bother reading this unless you'd want to be set back a hundred years.
Transformers Kiss Players
Everyone has heard of Transformers. It's a pretty big and well established franchacise with multiple movies, anime, games, and comicbooks to it's name. What people don't know of is Transformers Kiss Players, a manga where the Autobots need to be kiss and bond to teenage girls to work. That's kinda skeevy but it's not the absolute worst thing that's been made. Instead,Transformers fans found out that "the manga scans depicted characters being swallowed whole and alive, blatantly suggestive scenes (such as the Legions' infamous "penis-tongues" and the endless stream of implied-rape imagery), and late teenagers/young adults appearing to be eight years old (no this isn't an art style quirk)." I'm not even gonna bother to post a picture of this shit, imagine sitting in a jail cell trying to explain to your lawyer why you have robot kiddie porn on your hard drive.
Everyone has heard of Transformers. It's a pretty big and well established franchacise with multiple movies, anime, games, and comicbooks to it's name. What people don't know of is Transformers Kiss Players, a manga where the Autobots need to be kiss and bond to teenage girls to work. That's kinda skeevy but it's not the absolute worst thing that's been made. Instead,Transformers fans found out that "the manga scans depicted characters being swallowed whole and alive, blatantly suggestive scenes (such as the Legions' infamous "penis-tongues" and the endless stream of implied-rape imagery), and late teenagers/young adults appearing to be eight years old (no this isn't an art style quirk)." I'm not even gonna bother to post a picture of this shit, imagine sitting in a jail cell trying to explain to your lawyer why you have robot kiddie porn on your hard drive.
Anything that has a high school girl fall in love with a teacher/older man.
Also I feel like the older writer/younger girl thing must be not uncommon. I feel like I remember at least two other mangas similar to that.
There's also an anime where a 15 year old high school girl starts dating a middle schooler cuz he was hot and didn't look his age (but acted it).
Oh and OP it's hanashi not hanabi
Edited at 2017-02-15 05:48 am (UTC)
I've been sitting here for 3 minutes doing the math and questioning myself bc I thought wait "that number can't be right"...
I even broke out my calculator bc I swore that I was doing something wrong somehow.
My head hurts now.
I literally said out loud..."but that would be the number 10" and just sat with this confused glare in front of my laptop because it just didn't make sense. And then I was over come with deep disgust once I realized my math was right.
I'm glad the anime downplayed their CCS weirdness.
The anime is perfect tho.
Thank God.
....like vore or like cannibalism
edit: tbh the worst thing i found out about this while trying to google it was that this manga actually has a huge fanbase
Edited at 2017-02-15 06:09 am (UTC)