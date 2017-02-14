ONTD Original: 4 Manga That Should Not Exist















Hey y'all! While I'm working on my magnus opus Industry Plants (for my bae fka) and my K-pop recap, I wanted to post my highly subjective list of manga/animes that should not have been made. God did not intend for his children to use their gifts in such a way. These ain't mangas that are ugly, nor are they necessarily horrible but these the books with such awful premises that it makes you wonder if the writer was smoking crack when they came up with it. Shit you don't understand why anyone would read. These books could have the best storylines ever but were so poorly executed that no one would read it.



This list is entirely subjective, so y'all might find these worth reading. I didn't. That's why they're here. Hey y'all! While I'm working on my magnus opus(for my bae fka) and my K-pop recap, I wanted to post my highly subjective list of manga/animes that should not have been made. God did not intend for his children to use their gifts in such a way. These ain't mangas that are ugly, nor are they necessarily horrible but these the books with such awful premises that it makes you wonder if the writer was smoking crack when they came up with it. Shit you don't understand why anyone would read. These books could have the best storylines ever but were so poorly executed that no one would read it.This list is entirely subjective, so y'all might find these worth reading. I didn't. That's why they're here.

Koi Kaze



This anime is about a 27 year man who lives at home with his father. After suffering an awful breakup he meets a 15 year old girl who's also going through a breakup. The pair decide to go to an amusement park together where they fall in love. If that doesn't sound messy in and of itself, then this w ill get you: the pair then find out that they are siblings. The girl moves in with her father and brother. That doesn't deter them from starting a relationship. The manga is about with how the deal with the stigama of getting together and whether or not it's worth it, so I guess there's some merit if you want to read about a pedophile other brother struggle with his feeling for his younger sister, and vice versa.

Transformers Kiss Players



Everyone has heard of Transformers. It's a pretty big and well established franchacise with multiple movies, anime, games, and comicbooks to it's name. What people don't know of is Transformers Kiss Players, a manga where the Autobots need to be kiss and bond to teenage girls to work. That's kinda skeevy but it's not the absolute worst thing that's been made. Instead,Transformers fans found out that "the manga scans depicted characters being swallowed whole and alive, blatantly suggestive scenes (such as the Legions' infamous "penis-tongues" and the endless stream of implied-rape imagery), and late teenagers/young adults appearing to be eight years old (no this isn't an art style quirk)." I'm not even gonna bother to post a picture of this shit, imagine sitting in a jail cell trying to explain to your lawyer why you have robot kiddie porn on your hard drive.











ONTD, what are some anime and manga that don't deserve to exist?





Sources: 2, Sources: 1 3 , and 4

Kore Wa Koi No HanashiHere's another story with a wild ass age gap.is about an 31 year old writer and is budding relationship with a girl 21 years his junior (y'all can do the math). The manga, which spans thru the girl's middle school and high school years, has 11 volumes with 42 chapters. It also has good reviews but I just have a hard time believing that anyone would subject themselves to this. I'm not about to google whether or not the couple had a kiss scene because I don't wanna be taken down for child porn in Trump's America.Houou Gakuen MisoragumiThis manga is about a young lesbian who resents men. Ha mother can't stand for that since she wants some grandchildren so she sends her daughter to an all boys school so she can find some good dick to get over that silly lesbian phase. And she does!plays the 'lesbians need that one dick' trope straight, and the mangaka here agrees with what the mother's doing to her daughter. This particular manga was so hated that the print release of the book was canceled! I wouldn't bother reading this unless you'd want to be set back a hundred years.