



for those who missed it towards the end of the last post Reply

Thread

Link





i made a quick one for all my bbs Reply

Thread

Link

lmao <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO @ THAT BIEBER ONE



i kept scrolling and it just kept going D:



i feel like i need a shower 2 wash off how i'm feeling rn!



Edited at 2017-02-15 04:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yay. Mine got posted. I can take my ass to bed now. Thank you mods for all your hard work! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Thread

Link





I'll just repost this one i made from last year to you all just pretend 2016 is 2017 ok







Edited at 2017-02-15 04:06 am (UTC) I only open my photoshop to make icons and Valenstans so I'm really sad I couldn't participate this year! But thanks to everyone that included me <3I'll just repost this one i made from last year to you all just pretend 2016 is 2017 ok Reply

Thread

Link

vomitting at kellyannes haggard face



happy valentines day everyone <3 Reply

Thread

Link

every time i read the username dangerbuffalo i think the card is meant for me but then i realize it isn't... so fuck u dangerbuffalo. officially my arch nemesis. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay mine got posted :) 💗 y'all now I need to sleep 😴 Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Kellyanne Reply

Thread

Link

The Bieber one tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Omggggg mine would get posted right when I'm about to go to sleep -_-



Those Bieber ones and that Ed one tho...#triggered Reply

Thread

Link

eveofrevolution LMAO FUCK YOU TOO Reply

Thread

Link