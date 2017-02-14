Chrissy Teigen claps back at Marie Claire for calling basic relationship standards "goals"

I do love her. Reply

lol that tweet



she's not wrong Reply

lmao at "jfc leave him" Reply

I really like her after following her on twitter. Reply

I have her on snapchat. All her food posts make me so hungry lol

She also eats a crazy amount of fun-dip lol Reply

Oh what's her username? I think I need to follow her :P Reply

Marie Claire, can you be like Teen Vogue and report on politics? Marie Claire, can you be like Teen Vogue and report on politics? Reply

I enjoy her. Reply

She didn't lie tho. Standards for relationships - and especially men in relationships - are so low now Reply

Right? And this part of the reason why guys think that they deserve sex for doing the absolute least. Reply

Yesssss omg. "I listened to you for an hour and bought dinner, now you need to fuck me" Reply

He was a decent human being! Give him a prize! Reply

Now?? When were they any higher? Reply

lol where is the lie? almost every time i see a post with a caption saying 'goals' its about the most basic shit ever. people have no standards. Reply

all the men i've met are so awful that these basic ass things you'd expect arent even done

so i can understand how young girls think these lazy fucktard boys are goalz~ for being basic. Reply

true. it's pretty sad. Reply

LOL she is so right, we really need to stop praising men for doing decent things. Reply

lmao i love her drags Reply

I love her so much



Her tweets are such a joy! And I don't mind when she acknowledges her ~haters~ (I can't think of another word for people that don't like her)

The whole fun dip debacle was really funny Reply

i heard shes lurked ontd for years Reply

i believe it Reply

Chrissy if you can read this, blink twice Reply

...so, chrissy, did you blink? Reply

i believe it Reply

omg id be thrilled



we luv you chrissie come out come out and plaaaay boo Reply

Love her. Omg Reply

but is this really "clapping back"?



clapping back is when someone insults you first. that's not the case here. if you're going to use aave use it properly? Reply

want my password so you can edit the title for me Reply

just change it to say "claps at" imo Reply

dont change it at all bb, ONTD can use their asses to read beyond a title and comprehend what they read, SPITE THEM! Reply

This is the same place where you'll see 'ha' 3+ times in one comment. Reply

Her twitter was the best thing she could've done for herself. It's made me like her so much. I even wanna buy her damn cookbook.



Edited at 2017-02-15 03:36 am (UTC)

Ikr?! Like, I do not give a fuck about a celebrity's presence online usually, but hers has made me like her so much. I was actually gonna buy her cookbook today but it's $24 and that's a little steep! Reply

My local Williams Sonoma did a cooking class using her book. The $30 class fee included a copy of the book, too. Reply

for what it's worth, her cookbook IS good. Reply

