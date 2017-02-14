parisdiorchanel crazy

Chrissy Teigen claps back at Marie Claire for calling basic relationship standards "goals"

-Marie Claire tweeted an article where they talk about how John Legend taking off Chrissy's jewlery while she was drunk was just amazing

-Furthering their already incredibly low standars they go on to say "Get you a man who can do both. (Deal with you both sober and drunk, in case you didn't get that) in their title

-Chrissy wasn't particularly impressed with the way Marie Claire/the internet was reacting & tweeted

