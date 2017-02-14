Chrissy Teigen claps back at Marie Claire for calling basic relationship standards "goals"
-Marie Claire tweeted an article where they talk about how John Legend taking off Chrissy's jewlery while she was drunk was just amazing
John Legend Taking Off a Tipsy Chrissy Teigen's Jewelry Is the Most Goal-Worthy Thing Ever https://t.co/oy9seH2DAT pic.twitter.com/pn7y2Hanh6— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) February 14, 2017
-Furthering their already incredibly low standars they go on to say "Get you a man who can do both. (Deal with you both sober and drunk, in case you didn't get that) in their title
-Chrissy wasn't particularly impressed with the way Marie Claire/the internet was reacting & tweeted
How is John taking off my jewelry "relationship goals" like your fuckin boyfriend won't take your necklace off jfc leave him— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 14, 2017
soure 1/2
HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY, ONTD! <3
I do love her.
she's not wrong
She also eats a crazy amount of fun-dip lol
Marie Claire, can you be like Teen Vogue and report on politics?
so i can understand how young girls think these lazy fucktard boys are goalz~ for being basic.
Her tweets are such a joy! And I don't mind when she acknowledges her ~haters~ (I can't think of another word for people that don't like her)
The whole fun dip debacle was really funny
we luv you chrissie come out come out and plaaaay boo
clapping back is when someone insults you first. that's not the case here. if you're going to use aave use it properly?
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:36 am (UTC)