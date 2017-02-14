Grammy Snub Saga feat. Sufjan Stevens, Solange & the Recording Academy
Record executive on why Beyonce lost Album of the Year. #GrammysSoWhite pic.twitter.com/UG92562ohh— Superpower. (@beyhivedc) February 14, 2017
The Academy held a meeting to discuss Beyonce "gaming the system" by dipping into many genres. This was published in a New York Times article.
"According to a senior music executive who attended the meeting, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations, there was a “very spirited debate that took maybe five minutes” and included several voters’ suspicions that by recording a rock song and a country song (“Daddy Lessons”) on her album “Lemonade"
Grammys' Portnow: "You don’t get Chance the Rapper as Best New Artist if you have a membership that isn’t diverse" https://t.co/N3BCb7Mxpn— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 14, 2017
His comments in the interview:
Q : “Do you think the Grammys has a race problem?”
A: “No, I don’t think there’s a race problem at all.”
"We don’t, as musicians, in my humble opinion, listen to music based on gender or race or ethnicity. When you go to vote on a piece of music—at least the way that I approach it—is you almost put a blindfold on and you listen. It’s a matter of what you react to and what in your mind as a professional really rises to the highest level of excellence in any given year. And that is going to be very subjective. That’s what we ask our members to do, even in the ballots. We ask that they not pay attention to sales and marketing and popularity and charts. You have to listen to the music. So of the 14,000 voters, they listen, they make up their minds, and then they vote.
Now here’s the other interesting part of the process, and we stand 100 percent behind the process: It’s a democratic vote by majority. So somebody could either receive or not receive a Grammy based on one vote. It could be that tight."
On Chance The Rapper: To your earlier question about a racial problem. The album, record, song and best new artist categories are ones that the entire voting membership is entitled to vote on. You don’t get Chance the Rapper as the Best New Artist of the year if you have a membership that isn’t diverse and isn’t open-minded and isn’t really listening to the music, and not really considering other elements beyond how great the music is.
On Kanye's absence this year: "Kanye, as you know, had some medical concerns and situations,"..."We had dialog with him about actually performing. At the end of the day, what we had heard was he just wasn't in a place where he felt comfortable doing that. That’s completely understandable."
Solange deleted it. This message is very much important. pic.twitter.com/p5F1q1WLW4— Kordei ⚜️Nation (@Negroorific) February 14, 2017
Sufjan Stevens burns the Grammys over @Beyonce snub https://t.co/xdflfjXR1G— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 14, 2017
“Friendly reminder: don’t be racist,” he wrote on his website, before posing the following dialogue:
Q: WTF is “Urban Contemporary”?
A: It’s where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential.
Beyonce's former engineer held a Q&A on Reddit and answered many questions on what it's like working with Beyonce in the studio.
.@djswivel, Beyoncé's former engineer, took the time to educate people on Beyoncé's talent and work ethic on Reddit. 👑 pic.twitter.com/95YQAuVRds— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 14, 2017
SOURCES
1 2 3 4 5 6
Lainey also confirmed the meeting they held to discuss Beyonce "fixing" the award show. Lainey also states the obvious in her new post, Beyonce was prepared to lose. She knew.
So ONTD, how do you feel about the Grammys repeating 1988 all over again?
MODS, only the Carlos comments were posted in this round up post so I have removed them. The rest has not been posted.
sufjan going off + everyone else agreeing with him: come thru.
also if fucking 1989 can win, then throw an album of the year beyonce's way. hate her or love her, she is the biggest star on the planet right now and she has already made her mark in music history. she's had two critically acclaimed albums back to back. they advertise the hell out of her performing and then put her in "urban" categories. fuck off, this is some trump level "in the inner cities... let's put ben carson, the only black man i know, in charge of that for obvious racist reasons" level of fuckery
omg this whole thing makes me so mad and i don't even care much for beyonce
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:31 am (UTC)
And yep it's so weird how so many huge stars like Mariah, Janet, Madonna, Prince, Eminem, Kanye, Kendrick, Katy, Lady Gaga, Bey, Rih, Brtiney, Justin Timberlake, etc. have never won AOTY ever, yet Taylor Swift has 2 lmao.
And like they're talking about how they don't care about sales or popularity, just ~quality but all the AOTY noms sans Sturgill Simpson were the top 4 selling albums this year and Views and Purpose didn't get critical acclaim at all... And if they were voting by critical acclaim Lemonade would have won over 25.
Also it's unnecessary and racist af to hold a meeting just to discuss Bey ~gaming the system to get more grammy noms just because she incorporated multiple genres into her album and if the songs were really rock or country or whatever.
And how is having songs in different categories/genres a bad thing? So it's a bad thing to be ambitious? If Taylor did that they'd be praising ha ass. Even with a lot of men too - if they branch out they get rewarded.
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:27 am (UTC)
Honestly, the AOTY choices were very weak as a whole
Lol @ ~how can we be racist we let this rapper win a non-hip hop category~ rmfe
I think they both have a point tbh. Most award shows have been ass the past few years but the BET Awards have been the best of the bunch for like the last 2-3 years. The BET Awards should be held to a higher standard and more black artists should WANT to attend but then again what good is it if Nicki has won Female Rapper of the year like fucking 4 or whatever years in a row and they relegate international (see African) AOTY to the preshow. There's more than enough time to put that on the main show.
The BET Awards were so much better when Bob Johnson was CEO
They obviously don't hold the same weight but they should be held to a higher standard. That's why I thought it was so sweet when August Alsina ( i think it was him) cried when he won his BET Award. It showed how much it meant to him. On the other hand the BET Awards needs to diversify their nomination pool.
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:36 am (UTC)