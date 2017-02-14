Grammy Snub Saga feat. Sufjan Stevens, Solange & the Recording Academy

FUCK record executives. they're a bunch of old straight males completely clueless as to what to do in the ~digital age and out of touch with reality in general. just dealing or hearing stories abt them puts me in a mood



Re: Beyoncé and the Grammys. What Sufjan said. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) February 14, 2017

You do get Chance as the BNA, because y'all changed the rules specially so he could win. There was no reason for anyone else in that category to even show up, so that's not a good excuse. Reply

What do you mean? How did they change the rules? Reply

The albums that are released only on streaming count now. He called C3 a mixtape. Reply

I feel like there was something behind the idea of Chance so explicitly craving and campaigning for a Grammy—like he was essentially giving the Grammy's good PR, making them seem cool/desirable, when (correct me if I'm wrong) most artists do not really give a shit. Though I guess there was the added layer of him advocating for 'independent artists' Reply

Tbh bless the rule change because if Chance didn't win then the fucking Chainsmokers probably would have Reply

wait i don't get it, they think because she recorded songs in different genres, she was somehow gaming the system? or maybe she was expanding her music repertoire and exploring new genres? did they think of that? lmao, i mean i'm not beyonce's biggest fan but if this is what they are saying, then that is really fucking stupid



also if fucking 1989 can win, then throw an album of the year beyonce's way. hate her or love her, she is the biggest star on the planet right now and she has already made her mark in music history. she's had two critically acclaimed albums back to back. they advertise the hell out of her performing and then put her in "urban" categories. fuck off, this is some trump level "in the inner cities... let's put ben carson, the only black man i know, in charge of that for obvious racist reasons" level of fuckery



omg this whole thing makes me so mad and i don't even care much for beyonce



My fandom aside - you've literally articulated exactly how I feel about this situation. Reply

This was what I was thinking. Wasn't 1989 a mishmash of different genres? And wasn't her old albums considered Country encroaching on Pop? So why her and not Bey? Shouldn't they have not given it to TSwift, if we're comparing... Reply

This is what i thought as well. She was still labelling herself as country when she had clearly gone pop long time ago. But tswift is made of teflon and will skate on by Reply

To be fair, the grammy committee doesn't choose what category/genre each album goes in. Bey/her label was the one who submitted Lemonade to Best Urban Contemporary Album. The problem is that they're not rewarding her in the general categories. She has a shit ton of grammys, but the only general field she's won is SOTY for Single Ladies. The rest have been urban contemporary, pop, rap/sung collab, and r&b genre wins.



And yep it's so weird how so many huge stars like Mariah, Janet, Madonna, Prince, Eminem, Kanye, Kendrick, Katy, Lady Gaga, Bey, Rih, Brtiney, Justin Timberlake, etc. have never won AOTY ever, yet Taylor Swift has 2 lmao.



And like they're talking about how they don't care about sales or popularity, just ~quality but all the AOTY noms sans Sturgill Simpson were the top 4 selling albums this year and Views and Purpose didn't get critical acclaim at all... And if they were voting by critical acclaim Lemonade would have won over 25.



Also it's unnecessary and racist af to hold a meeting just to discuss Bey ~gaming the system to get more grammy noms just because she incorporated multiple genres into her album and if the songs were really rock or country or whatever.

I fucking can't at that Grammys producer using Chance winning as proof of diversity. Like it's their version of "I have a black friend!"



And how is having songs in different categories/genres a bad thing? So it's a bad thing to be ambitious? If Taylor did that they'd be praising ha ass. Even with a lot of men too - if they branch out they get rewarded.



And if we're keep it a buck, Anderson deserved that award more. Malibu and Yes Lawd were stronger pieces of work than coloring Book. Reply

so do Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z own the american Grammys, like how Gloria and Emilio Estefan own the Latin Grammys?? Reply

The minute urban was televised was the minute the public knew she lost that award. Happened to Kendrick iirc





Honestly, the AOTY choices were very weak as a whole

mte on both of this. I knew she lost the second I saw the schedule of awards presented durning pre-telecast. Reply

Yeah i remember when it happened to Kendrick and you could tell he knew as well just like bey. And yeah a lot of good albums came out this year that were not recognized I mean Justin beiber? Lol Reply

Justin Bieber, Drake, Chainsmokers, Mike Posner and Lukas Graham nomnated in the Top 4 categories told about the Grammy Awards everything that needed to be said this year. They are so out of touch with current music it't, it's giving me conflicting feelings tbh, it's sad, but also the way they still present themselves as somehow serious institution is laughable

Popularity > content unfortunately Reply

Yup! Last year with Kendrick prepared me for this mess. Reply

there are lots of artists that dip into multiple genres??? lol wtf is he even talking about. besides, I feel like the definition of each genre can be so arbitrary Reply

Black people invented at least half those genres anyway like tf. What kinda logic. Reply

I'm glad so many people are speaking up about those wack ass awards



Lol @ ~how can we be racist we let this rapper win a non-hip hop category~ rmfe

Solange also responded to a guy who said they that more black artists need to celebrate and ATTEND the BET Awards to give it more "credence" than deal with the same bullshit from the Grammys every year.







I think they both have a point tbh. Most award shows have been ass the past few years but the BET Awards have been the best of the bunch for like the last 2-3 years. The BET Awards should be held to a higher standard and more black artists should WANT to attend but then again what good is it if Nicki has won Female Rapper of the year like fucking 4 or whatever years in a row and they relegate international (see African) AOTY to the preshow. There's more than enough time to put that on the main show.



The BET Awards were so much better when Bob Johnson was CEO

Unfortunately, the BET awards do not hold the same weight as a Grammy does. If I'm an artist, I would want to be in contention for all awards, especially the one held in highest regard Reply

Of course but even you just said "I would want to be in contention for all awards". Artists like Solange are "out of the box" and get shunned at their own peoples' award show and get shunned at the Grammys.



They obviously don't hold the same weight but they should be held to a higher standard. That's why I thought it was so sweet when August Alsina ( i think it was him) cried when he won his BET Award. It showed how much it meant to him. On the other hand the BET Awards needs to diversify their nomination pool.



i'm really quite tired of this "black artists need to stop caring about the grammys" angle. we can demand equality for some areas and none for others? fuck that. i want my art to be recognize in every award that qualifies!

