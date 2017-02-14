I liked this episode and it showed that jack isn't A Perfect Saint, which was necessary. Reply

i held it together this episode until kevin ran to randall. so many tears. i love this show so much. Reply

was this another "being fat is not okay!" episode? Reply

no Reply

I don't watch this show but they filmed this episode on location in Memphis. There was a call for extras and I was tempted, but they were shooting outside downtown and it was cold. Reply

I love your priorities. Back when I lived in a place with real winter, the temperature would have been a huge deciding factor for me, too. hahaha Reply

The break fucked me up, I was watching every week until then. I need to catch up I've missed so much 😣 Reply

However Jack died, it traumatized the Big Three and I'm terrified to find out what happened.



Kevin definitely should have said something before he ditched the play but I think he panicked about Randall and knew he had to get to him right away. FUCK, I'M DOWN. THAT SCENE WAS AMAZING.



Kevin running to Randall </3 That was amazingly heartbreaking. So, I spent the last week marathoning this show and I so don't regret it. Really happy I did. But also, ugh, that Jack/Rebecca fight made me :( He's been entirely too perfect but after watching everything back-to-back, I just wasn't ready for the bad, lol. I liked Miguel's talk with Kevin though.



I'm not really sure why my comment is one lump paragraph. LOL



that was really sweet of Kevin, I'm touched that he would do that for Randall (although poor Sloane being blindsided).



Me, mom and my sister think that maybe Jack got into a car accident after this fight. Whatever happened to him was tragic and sudden, and this would fit the timeline. Reply

