"This Is Us" 1x16 Promo "Memphis": Randall and William take a road trip to Memphis, where Randall learns about his biological father's past.
Kevin definitely should have said something before he ditched the play but I think he panicked about Randall and knew he had to get to him right away. FUCK, I'M DOWN. THAT SCENE WAS AMAZING.
Me, mom and my sister think that maybe Jack got into a car accident after this fight. Whatever happened to him was tragic and sudden, and this would fit the timeline.
I swear to fuck though if Jack dies in a drunk driving accident of his own making I will quit this show 4eva
(though I'm glad the drinking thing wasn't just a one-off in like episode 3, gives me more faith in the writers)
Edit: also, just need to say that the actor who plays Randall is really fantastic
