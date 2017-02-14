GQ Reporter Tweets Tom Hiddleston's Recipe for Bolognese
Tom Hiddleston made waves with his over-the-top interview for GQ with reporter Taffy Brodesser-Ackner. In the interview (which is wild, by the way), he makes a mean bolognese for the interviewer. Today, she tweeted his in-demand recipe:
Due to popular demand, Tom Hiddleston's Bolognese recipe. pic.twitter.com/NTp65mtKvX— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) February 9, 2017
Tom Hiddleston retweeted her, adding something like, "Thank you to Taffy Brodesser-Ackner for your shared enthusiasm of bolognese." Idk why, but then he deleted it. (I didn't get a screencap, sorry!)
What are y'all eating this Valentine's Day?
“Taylor is an amazing woman,” reads the prepared statement Tom Hiddleston has memorized and is now giving me at The Bull & Last, where his voice has gone low. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” But I didn’t ask that, I say. I asked something else. So I wait, and he says, “Of course it was real.”
Like, below the neck, he is not sexy, but can be considered somewhat traditionally attractive, even the werid choice of pants can be percieved as relatable and comfy by some.
BUT THAT MUG, UGHH
it's like a thick slice
My favorite part is this :
"But I understood all that, I tell him. I understood last night. It’s six in the morning, Tom. I have a flight to catch. And he shakes his head, feeling foolish because maybe there was something he thought he could say that wasn’t quite coming out the right way, and instead he says, “Yeah, okay, I just wanted to make sure.”
vs
He is so sad, and I can’t take it anymore, so I put my hand on his and I say, “Tom, Tom, it’s okay. You don’t have to talk about the tank top anymore. I got it. I understand. I’ll tell the world.” But he can’t stop talking about it. He literally cannot stop talking about it.
Every time I read the "of course it was real" I hear it in different tones and it makes it so much funnier
The whole thing is just so funny and ott