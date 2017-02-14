freja scream

GQ Reporter Tweets Tom Hiddleston's Recipe for Bolognese

Tom Hiddleston made waves with his over-the-top interview for GQ with reporter Taffy Brodesser-Ackner. In the interview (which is wild, by the way), he makes a mean bolognese for the interviewer. Today, she tweeted his in-demand recipe:



Tom Hiddleston retweeted her, adding something like, "Thank you to Taffy Brodesser-Ackner for your shared enthusiasm of bolognese." Idk why, but then he deleted it. (I didn't get a screencap, sorry!)


What are y'all eating this Valentine's Day?


