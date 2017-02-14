GQ Reporter Tweets Tom Hiddleston's Recipe for Bolognese



“Taylor is an amazing woman,” reads the prepared statement Tom Hiddleston has memorized and is now giving me at The Bull & Last, where his voice has gone low. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” But I didn’t ask that, I say. I asked something else. So I wait, and he says, “Of course it was real.”





taffy is a classic hero, the way she gave no fucks in printing that interview is amazing"Taylor is an amazing woman,""She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time." But I didn't ask that, I say. I asked something else. So I wait, and he says, "Of course it was real."

Lmao that statement Reply

lmaooo Reply

You bettah stan ha, bb! Reply

u always know the thing to say Reply

Idk who this guy is, but I'm a sucker for a good Bolognese sauce. Reply

I'm serious, I really like good Bolognese sauces (although the best pasta sauce ive ever had is wild boar Ragu). Reply

LMFAO Reply

That article is so good. Any other Taffy articles of goodness I should read? Reply

I actually hate some of her writing. She wrote a really insulting article about sex workers that ain't shit. Reply

Ugh, that sucks. Reply

ugh taking my comment back then Reply

Put his picture behind a cut or so help me God. Reply

Barney Gumble in a bikini is hotter than Tom in that pic. Reply

The sad part is his face tbh. Not only his hairline is nagl and face is tragic, it's the way he poses, he tries so fucking hard it looks obnoxionus. I can see why he and Taylor connected (besides their pr agents).

Like, below the neck, he is not sexy, but can be considered somewhat traditionally attractive, even the werid choice of pants can be percieved as relatable and comfy by some.

BUT THAT MUG, UGHH Reply

It's like his whole face is sliding downward Reply

He was cute as Loki. In the first movie. before he got his permasunburn. Reply

Mteeeee Reply

he's so embarrassing Reply

I only know the word "knob" as british slang for a penis so like... wut? Reply

it's like a thick slice it's like a thick slice Reply

jfc I miss his baby face and ramen hair. Reply

Didn't realize they had color film in the 1350. Reply

Is this in regards to the recipe? Reply

lmao she hates him so much i could actually stan ha a bit Reply

So I thought this interview was pretty much her mocking him, so I went into her twitter mentions to see what Hiddlestans were saying and they were like, "TYSM FOR CAPTURING HIS AMAZING PERSONALITY YOU ARE AMAZING!" Reply

Lmao Reply

to me i got the he's charming & dapper AF, but he's actually a ridiculous human being.



Edited at 2017-02-15 03:17 am (UTC) Reply

Definitely. I got the impression that he was a nice guy/is weirdly charming but is also performative and needy to the point where it's exhausting. Reply

Puttanesca >>>> Reply

Always reminds me of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Reply

same here Reply

He's not an over-earnest nerd, he's a very posh used car salesman. Reply

This interview is still so funny



My favorite part is this :



"But I understood all that, I tell him. I understood last night. It’s six in the morning, Tom. I have a flight to catch. And he shakes his head, feeling foolish because maybe there was something he thought he could say that wasn’t quite coming out the right way, and instead he says, “Yeah, okay, I just wanted to make sure.”



Edited at 2017-02-15 03:15 am (UTC) Reply

My favourite is a tie between these two paragraphs:



“Taylor is an amazing woman,” reads the prepared statement Tom Hiddleston has memorized and is now giving me at The Bull & Last, where his voice has gone low. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” But I didn’t ask that, I say. I asked something else. So I wait, and he says, “Of course it was real.”





vs



He is so sad, and I can’t take it anymore, so I put my hand on his and I say, “Tom, Tom, it’s okay. You don’t have to talk about the tank top anymore. I got it. I understand. I’ll tell the world.” But he can’t stop talking about it. He literally cannot stop talking about it.

Reply

I don't know whether to laugh or cry at this. Reply

It was a tie between both of those lmao amazing taste



Every time I read the "of course it was real" I hear it in different tones and it makes it so much funnier



The whole thing is just so funny and ott Reply

op i hope you step on a lego for that pic Reply

lmao Reply

lol perfect Reply

10 years old today! omg Reply

shut up! I remember seeing the premiere here and meeting Simon and Nick lol damn Reply

