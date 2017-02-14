You have to envy the fact she doesn't have a lick of cellulite. Reply

as someone with a cottage cheese ass, ia.



i'm sure her exercises and trips to the doctor play a part Reply

that split yas god. i dont watch housewives, but i really love this woman. her absolute refusal to give up on her dreams is inspiring. Reply

here she is with her Artist of the Year & Album of the Year Grammies. Reply

Take notes, Countess Luanne Reply

I'm amazed that she is 45. I'm sure she was naturally beautiful to begin with, but her plastic surgeon and dermatologist must be the best (and most xxpen$ive) in the world. Reply

they've shown clips of her acting in some show back in the day and she was cute! Reply

Erika at 18 Reply

this cher horowitz realness! Reply

well, that ruins everything Reply

LOL fuck both of them. Reply

lmao erika sis, you #problematic for this Reply

OH FOR FUCK'S SAKE. NO. FUCK. >:| Reply

ew. didn't someone say she's a republican? Reply

Does this actually surprise anyone?

BEAT YA TO IT! Reply

Republicans better stan ha! Reply

jk you're my favorite, thank you for bringing such fierce screencaps into the world! Reply

I mean.. if she weren't republican, her husband couldn't buy her the Cartier rings due to the taxes~



Edited at 2017-02-15 02:51 am (UTC)

her team (dancers, etc.) is very white so i'm not surprised republicans love her Reply

her music & style reminds me of Beyonce Reply

I hope I get to see Erika Jayne live someday. Reply

I seriously HATED her during her first season and now I'm in love with her. I blame Yolanda for being a shitty influence. Reply

Bought and paid for. Reply

she needs to work on her internalised misogyny imo but other than that i love ha Reply

This upcoming Kyle-Lisa-Eden-Vanderpump drama seems like it's going to be really exhausting, all-encompassing Reply

Rinna has been embarrassing this episode. Even Brandi didnt forget shit that she said and said everything to their faces. But Vanderpump is sooooo happy that Rinna is the villain, she is trying to hide it but she cant. Reply

Rinna was *so* embarrassing. What was she saying exactly: "MY LIFE IS TOO GOOD RIGHT NOW FOR THIS BULLSHIT"



I really really really hate Kyle though so it's like I also do not care. And Kim's finally finally off the show, can we just get her as far from the drama as possible.



PK is so gross. Reply

I watched my first episode of RHOBH the other day and started with the mini horse episode. I instantly hated Rinna. She is so smug and hypocritical and unlikable. She's just all around gross. Reply

Parent

QUEEN OF POP Reply

