J.K.Rowling makes a fool out of Piers Morgan on twitter. Again.


Within 30 minutes, Piers retorted, because he's obsessed & pathetic & stalking her:


What dumbass Piers CLEARLY was not aware of was that Rowling was quoting PIERS' OWN ARTICLE about British celebrities that matter, saying Rowling "has had a greater impact on the world than most other names on it" & gives her credit for getting children to read again.

His flop of a reply, 2 1/2 hours later:


SOURCES: 1 2 3 4

God Bless J.K.Rowling
