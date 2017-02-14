J.K.Rowling makes a fool out of Piers Morgan on twitter. Again.

he isn't going to win this lmao she has a bigger impact than he does!! Reply

She has been killing me lately. I love it.

Finish ha, JK!

lmao amazing. she laid the trap and he bit.

lol omg he clearly did not know

I hope (sorry Arsenal fans) that Bayern knocks a few past Arsenal tomorrow because it brings Piers so much misery and in return that brings me joy.

Sis, Arsenal is already flopping and it's unfair that we gunners have to pay for that awfull man ):

It's okay, you still have these handsome motherfuckers wearing an Arsenal kit and that's a win for everyone's retinas.

Reply

Arsenal already flopping what are you talking about? Forever fourth.

Everyone's saying Arsenal are flopping but Bayern are doing just ok this season like they're winning but it's last minute goals and they didn't even win their group so it might be closer than people think

This is the kind of Twitter drama I want to see more of tbh

piers is so fragile lmao

i think he knew what it was but it's still fucking hilairous aahahahah he's so fail

He really thinks he's clever.

lol hey piers everyone hates you

so this means he's literally just following her account waiting for something to ~call her out~ on

This scene was one of my favorites in DH PT1

i liked when hedwig attacked the death eater

seriously, it's pathetic. he's practically dunking on himself.

Another day, another slay for J.K

I have my own beef with JKR but she's been amazing since we entered the dark timeline so I'm hft

Yeah, she's been pretty on point since I unfollowed her. Go figure.

