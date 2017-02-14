J.K.Rowling makes a fool out of Piers Morgan on twitter. Again.
Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I'd love to thank him! #Valentines pic.twitter.com/OQtbxPD6AL— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2017
Within 30 minutes, Piers retorted, because he's obsessed & pathetic & stalking her:
Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms 'Intensely Private Billionaire'. https://t.co/5ysnfefa3d— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2017
What dumbass Piers CLEARLY was not aware of was that Rowling was quoting PIERS' OWN ARTICLE about British celebrities that matter, saying Rowling "has had a greater impact on the world than most other names on it" & gives her credit for getting children to read again.
His flop of a reply, 2 1/2 hours later:
Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. He doesn't realise. This is the best day of my life. pic.twitter.com/fl0lFPHXf5— Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) February 14, 2017
Relax, quarter-wit, I knew what it was. Just surprised I put her as high as 97th. https://t.co/HCzx4Ius4E— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2017
SOURCES: 1 2 3 4
God Bless J.K.Rowling