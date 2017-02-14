Vanderpump Rules s05e14 "Beads, Beers, and Tears"; SUR is hiring
New Orleans party episode!! some thoughts:
Stassi u need to stfu forever about Patrick unless it's to rant about what a POS he is. LISTEN TO KRISTEN
Katie continues to be obsessed with Ariana thru out the entire episode
Jax is firing on all cylinders, from his Febreeze metaphor about Katie/Toms relationship to “getting marriage advice from Scheana is like getting sobriety advice from Shay. Kinda pointless.”
Stassi finally gets a heartfelt apology from Jax as Brittany awkwardly sits between them, who comments that he has never apologized to her for anything..
the show needs new blood to revive it *even tho ratings are higher than ever*, it's creatively and storyline boring.
also it's really sad how katie was like "do i need to be blonde and skinnier to get tom to respect me?" like wtf no you need a new boyfriend jesus christ.
i love when Jax shows us his different layers of wisdom, especially with the whole Febreeze metaphor he used for Tom and Katie's relationship 😂
still a piece of shit, tho