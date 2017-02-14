Vanderpump Rules s05e14 "Beads, Beers, and Tears"; SUR is hiring

Can we just get rid of Katie? Please? Reply

Katie is really annoying. I don't think Katie and Tom relationship is going to last. She needs to work on her self esteem. Reply

I've never been into Jax but during the flashback scenes when he was with Stassi I found him to be so much better looking. All the work he's had done made him look worse imo. Reply

He used to be hot when the show first started but now he is just a bloated sweaty mess with his 2 boob jobs and 4 nose jobs. Reply

he used to be cute but yeah, now he's just a bloated mess. Reply

I can't with this Stassi. You want to cry because you chose the show over your boyfriend? boo fucking hoo. Reply

Katie, Stassi, and Kristen should be fired from the show after this season.



the show needs new blood to revive it *even tho ratings are higher than ever*, it's creatively and storyline boring. Reply

i literally could not care any less about stassi's stupid ass break up. she cries once a season. SHUT UP



also it's really sad how katie was like "do i need to be blonde and skinnier to get tom to respect me?" like wtf no you need a new boyfriend jesus christ. Reply

Tom and Katie shouldn't be together. He doesn't even want to be married but doing it so she won't leave him. Reply

i love when Jax shows us his different layers of wisdom, especially with the whole Febreeze metaphor he used for Tom and Katie's relationship 😂 every time Scheana gloats about her marriage now, I'm just likei love when Jax shows us his different layers of wisdom, especially with the whole Febreeze metaphor he used for Tom and Katie's relationship 😂 Reply

I love Scheana talking about her marriage because it gives me a good laugh since they are divorced now. Reply

Lmaoo mte Reply

