Vanderpump Rules s05e14 "Beads, Beers, and Tears"; SUR is hiring



y'all better apply

watch last night's ep here
New Orleans party episode!! some thoughts:
Stassi u need to stfu forever about Patrick unless it's to rant about what a POS he is. LISTEN TO KRISTEN
Katie continues to be obsessed with Ariana thru out the entire episode
Jax is firing on all cylinders, from his Febreeze metaphor about Katie/Toms relationship to “getting marriage advice from Scheana is like getting sobriety advice from Shay. Kinda pointless.”
Stassi finally gets a heartfelt apology from Jax as Brittany awkwardly sits between them, who comments that he has never apologized to her for anything..


