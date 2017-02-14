"The Royals" Season (Series?) Finale Promo
Source
What shady thing did Boone tell Jasper about Robert?? My guess is [Spoiler (click to open)]he knew about Pryce's plan to kill Simon and that the order for Boone to take down Robert's plane actually came from Robert and not Ted?
I keep waiting for the fact he slept with Kathryn to come out but it seems like even the show forgot that happened lol
The promo shows them fighting so maaaaaybe that's what happens but I'm guessing it's going to be about whatever Jasper told him. It looks like he's not at the coronation though so I wonder what he'll be doing in the mean time (trying to take his brother down? or sulking in a corner somewhere lol)