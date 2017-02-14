I used to love Liam but man they killed his character for me. Brother comes back from the dead and he turns into a total punk. Ugh. Reply

Liam was always a whiny punk to me . Reply

I never found Liam whiny until Robert came back. Liam needs to get over himself. Reply

Liam hasn't really grown as a character from the first season. He kinda did around the #KingLiam hashtag but then the moment Robert came back, he regressed.



I keep waiting for the fact he slept with Kathryn to come out but it seems like even the show forgot that happened lol



The promo shows them fighting so maaaaaybe that's what happens but I'm guessing it's going to be about whatever Jasper told him. It looks like he's not at the coronation though so I wonder what he'll be doing in the mean time (trying to take his brother down? or sulking in a corner somewhere lol) Reply

I like the elonaer and the prince flirtmance .jasper needs to go away Reply

I agree. I like Eleanor and the prince together. They make a better couple in my opinion. Plus the prince is very attractive. Reply

I would have really loved this trashy show if it wasn't for the whole rape-y blackmail story line. Reply

