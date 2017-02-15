Adele’s George Michael Tribute Almost Featured Beyoncé, Rihanna

lol please beyonce would never perform with rihanna and we all know why Reply

wait why? bc rihanna is pitchy? Reply

Edited at 2017-02-15 02:03 am (UTC) nah you didn't Reply

Because there's rumours Jay fucked around with her back in the day Reply

Rihanna & Jay Z hooked up? Allegedly? Reply

lmao Reply

Because Jay already did? Reply

Ugh I want them to do something together one day, just once at least Reply

There's rumors that she got 2 artists for her Coachella set and one of them is a RocNation artist. I know people speculating Rihanna is one of them Reply

right? like there's all these qt photos of Riri with Jay and Blue over the weekend but Bey isn't in any Reply

lol, if kleptoncé can make money off of it... Reply

no to all three of them, tbh

he deserved better Reply

Agree.

Also it should have been an epic medley. The Grammys really dropped the ball Reply

Yeah, it definitely should have been a medley. Reply

Bey would have requested writing credits on the song performed tbh. Reply

when I...WROTE this song... Reply

lol Reply

lmaoooo Reply

and credit for arranging, designing the sets, editing the video, and styling. Reply

Lol that would have been an even hotter mess. Why couldn't they have chosen one of his peers though? Fairly sure there's enough of them who's not dead or near to. None of those ladies were appropriate imo, I'm tired if tributes being the same crop of 10 people.



Edited at 2017-02-15 02:02 am (UTC) Reply

Ok this post gonna be even better Reply

SCREAMING at this icon! Reply

Fuck Grammys for not including him in the In Memoriam part btw Reply

I didn't like it, I'm also still baffled that they used Fastlove and not Freedom 90! or another more iconic song, I love Fast love but nah, it sounded weird.



Reply

yeah picking a song about anonymous gay sex as a memorial tribute was a choice. "waiting for that day" would've been so much better if they were going for a lesser known title Reply

MTE, also he has tons of iconic songs and it would have been better if a gay artist would have done it, Elton John would have made an amazing tribute, or Adam Lambert or both, idk, it could have been waay better, George Michael deserved better. Reply

god i would have lost it if they chose was freedom!90, seriously one of my favorite songs of all time Reply

Parent

i love fastlove, but really? as a tribute? i'm glad i didn't watch this. Reply

it would have been better if it was all 3 of them Reply

I wonder if his family wanted that arrangement of the song to match the visuals? idk. I didn't like the version at the Grammys and it backfired since the production at the Grammys is shit to begin with. I could see doing one song like that but I was expecting something more upbeat to reflect that side of George. I was just kinda bummed because he deserved better. Reply

anti deserved an award! do her and katy still talk or did she drop katy bc shes a flop Reply

I feel like I haven't seem them together in yearsssss



maybe I missed something Reply

i would like to know what happened between them bc they seemed extra catty at award shows togetha and i loved it Reply

ia! and i think she and katy are still good. she was hootin and hollering after katy's performance. i miss them sitting together at awards shows and making mischief Reply

I saw a video of her bigging up Katy after her performance Reply

the fact that work lost to those walking highlighters...mess Reply

no british singers were invited? Reply

lol @ adele taking all the glory for herself Reply

i'm...... disappointed with adele then bc her vision was wrong lol Reply

would have preferred if an artist who is actually gay had performed the tribute Reply

IA, but the only one who would've fit for Grammy Audience who is gay and British at the same time is Sam Smith and that's way worse than Adele. Also Elton maybe, but I don't know his backstory with George. But I get that maybe George's family wanted a tribute by the hottest artist possible, but damn it backfired hard. Reply

elton would have been interesting Reply

TBF Sam already does George Michael cosplay on the daily so I don't know why they didn't pick him. Reply

sam would've been better than adele tbh. he can at least stay on key Reply

Parent

I think Elton might for the brits



or... Sam Smith lmfao Reply

Parent

was adele the only british singer invited this year? they could not come up with anything better or at least a better excuse? Reply

