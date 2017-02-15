Adele’s George Michael Tribute Almost Featured Beyoncé, Rihanna
A Grammy producer has revealed that plans were made for @Adele, @Beyonce, and @Rihanna to perform together https://t.co/ZK7GvUScj5— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 14, 2017
Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich (the man Frank Ocean addressed his letter too) told Billboard the plans was to have them perform a mashup of Michael's hits. The idea, pitched by Michael’s manager Michael Lippman, was scrapped when it became clear “how passionate Adele was,” Ehrlich said. “She had a vision for what she wanted to do with it.”
Adele reportedly worked with Michael’s lawyers on the tribute’s visuals. Backstage at the Grammys, Adele said that Michael's family wanted it specifically to be her who did the tribute + no one else, “they came back and were very specific that it be me.” She also discussed her love for Michael:
“I found him to be one of the truest icons, because a lot of the time, with people who are at that globally known and famous, there tends to be… not a fakeness in a bad way, but they put on this massive bravado and alter-ego to protect themselves. And he was very British. No matter where his career or love life took him, he always remained true to Britain and they gave him a hard fucking time a lot of the time, but he still stayed loyal until the very end. ... I relate to that—no matter how much I try to escape Britain sometimes, my roots are there. I took great comfort in him—and the bigger my career got, in trying to remain myself. It was an honor to do it tonight.”
