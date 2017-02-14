February 14th, 2017, 05:00 pm brenden Valenstans 2017: Part 3 Tagged: valenstans Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 234234 comments Add comment
<3
(I was ready to use a sad affleck gif lmao)
Thank you whoever made this!
mostly bc i'm on it but also bc it's hilarious
cancel all future posts this is the best one period
it's legitimately the first time i have laughed at something that close in proximity 2 tr***
Made a bigly mistake there tbh!
It was a rough 2 minutes looking at his face while I made it in MS Paint.
also thank you to the other people who made valenstans for me
you are too kind
it's pretty amazing
also, lol @ the "too lazy to finish this" heart
is this going to be the last batch? bc i know there are still some that are missing, so i'm debating whether to just post them in the thread. i just remember one year when valenstans stopped at like 2 posts and we were all so pressed lmao.
LOVE WHOMEVER MADE THIS!
NEXT
😏
I made it!
I have arrived!
And next to Planti too!
What a glorious day!
And thanks everyone else!! I feel so loved :D
Still none of mine have been posted, I'm starting to worry now :(
Is this a threat
that time i made valenstans and forgot to email them:
Re: that time i made valenstans and forgot to email them: