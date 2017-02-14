Cool Japan? I don't know her: Avex enforces export ban on Blu-Rays, DVDs, and CDs
Are you a fan of Namie Amuro, Yuri on Ice, or One Piece? Are you planning on buying that new Koda Kumi album or the inevitable Ayu concert DVD to keep their careers afloat? Are you in need for your hot-guys-pretending-to-not-be-idols-but-a
It has been initially reported that CDJapan (A popular site for buying Japanese physical CD/DVD copies overseas) sent an e-mail to their customers that Avex Pictures has placed an export ban on Blu-Rays, DVDs, and CDs. However, it is later revealed that this ban applies to anything that falls under Avex Group and its subsidaries (e.g., Avex Trax, Avex Pictures, Idol Street, etc). The ban will be enforced starting 6:00PM (Japan Time UTC+9) on Feburary 15th, 2017. Popular sites for international fans such as CDJapan and Amazon.jp promised to fulfill as many orders as possible before the deadline. However, it should be noted that some products affected by this export ban are already unavailable for shipping, so even if you try to buy something now, there is a chance that it's already too late. Avex has yet to comment regarding their decision to enforce this export ban.
Screenshots containing the e-mail, customer service response, and blocked attempts at ordering an Avex product can be found at the source.
Source
and the government wonders why cool japan is flopping rofl
I think I'll be ok
This sucks.
Also Korean album packaging >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> every other album packaging because yes I want 278 pictures and unrelated artwork, I live for that shit.
why even block cds though? it's not like they're region locked like dvds (not that that even works lmao)
/salty Arashi fan
also because i'm still jrock trash i looked it up and this applies to acid black cherry, aural vampire, gackt, luna sea, kannivalism, & kuroyume. also ayumi hamasaki, namie amuro, koda kumi, etc.....
And none of my 3 old faves are there so woohoo! If I ever get back into listening to them...
Screw Avex though. I don't get why companies think making their stuff harder to get legally is going to stop pirating. It's just mind bogglingly stupid. (Or I'm really high. But it's still dumb then.)
I see other artists I used to listen to as well. Bleh.
D;;;;;;;;
lmao i managed to gloss over their name on the first read and i was all meh but now im all OMFG NO