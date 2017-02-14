Cool Japan? I don't know her: Avex enforces export ban on Blu-Rays, DVDs, and CDs

Kissanime traffic 'bout to BLOW UP Reply

Jpopsuki must be having traffic problems. Reply

Kissasian ain't ready Reply

I'm wondering who I like that's under Avex right now 🤔







I think I'll be ok Reply

I think I'll be ok too. BoA's japanese career is pretty much over and Miliyah Kato is under some nugu label. Reply

What's the purpose of this????!!?!???????!!! Reply

I haven't bothered with JPop since maybe 2007, 2008. So I'm good. avex trax and most of Jpop in general are gone down the drain quality wise anyway. I'm glad I got to experience the '90s and early 2000s eras when the music was so good. Even the flop artists had good songs. Reply

Damn.

This sucks.



Also Korean album packaging >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> every other album packaging because yes I want 278 pictures and unrelated artwork, I live for that shit.



Tbh what you get for a BD vs the price is virtually nothing anyway so they can have fun with that. Reply

i don't really care about this but why do this? Reply

They're fighting piracy apparently lol Reply

lol I think they don't understand how piracy works Reply

lmao ahh yes, the classic anti-bootlegging method of making items unavailable to people who want to purchase things legally and not pirate Reply

because it's only the gaijins who pirate amirite 👀 Reply

is this like the Mexican border tax that's coming?? Reply

This is the biggest and most ridiculous own-foot-shooting news I've ever seen in my life. Reply

what the actual fuck



why even block cds though? it's not like they're region locked like dvds (not that that even works lmao) Reply

Such a joke. My friends and I were talking about this earlier. Ugh. Reply

Region locking on media is so irritating. The first time I ever went to London I ended up finding this episode of the Simpsons on VHS at a Tower Records (I'm so fucking old...) and I had spent YEARS looking for this. I was so stoked. And then I got back home and tried to play it. Heartbreak. My dad was super helpful and said, "you didn't know that? How did you not know that?" Uhm, because your ass didn't TELL ME! /cool story bro Reply

oh man, RIP Tower Records Reply

Lmao yikes. I used to have region locked DVD problems so I can related. Reply

Yep, those too! I was already bummed because it was on VHS and even then VHS was going obsolete, but I was just so stoked to actually find it and it was so random. D-: Reply

Lmao I can see why so many of my faves left this company. This is some bullshit. Reply

Yeah I don't see this lasting long tbh. Reply

this is why kpop ate jpop Reply

LMAO YEP! Reply

this truth. there's no logic in making it HARDER for international fans to listen to/get your products. just make a god damn official youtube channel, ffs.



/salty Arashi fan Reply

p. much, altho i miss the when jpop was relevent tbh. jpop used to have such a grandiose feeling to it Reply

A damn shame too jpop sounds so much better Reply

and J-pop fans hate when they hear this lmao, like an industry full of underage girl groups pointedly pandering to older men interspersed with has-beens is so much more artistic and cool than that "manufactured Korean garbage" sorry but I can watch all my faves' MVs on YouTube, buy their releases and have it count on the charts, etc...not even gonna go into quality disparity between the two pop scenes. regardless of that, accessibility will always win out. Reply

lol guess I'm just gonna pirate everything then. Good job. Reply

Thank god I joined jpopsuki. Reply

I've been trying to join jpopsuki for YEARS, but always missed the moments when they were open for registration, lol. Reply

i got an invite if you want just send me a dm on my twit @basicbaka (tell me who you are) Reply

this is exactly why i hate avex. they've hated gaijins for goddamn years and did everything they could to get us to hate their artists and their anime and doing the goddamn most to make sure they don't get their money. i swear to god, i wish artists had more power than these agencies otherwise i'd be hoping for a mass exodus of artists leaving avex. Reply

But on those rare days when Avex remembers that BoA exists, how am I supposed to buy her stuff? Reply

you could use a shopping service like From Japan, altho that makes the whole process more costly and time consuming :/ this ban is so stupid, it's making us sound like we're discussing how to purchase illicit contraband and not a BoA CD lmfao, fuck avex Reply

um that is everyone under sm and yg :x



also because i'm still jrock trash i looked it up and this applies to acid black cherry, aural vampire, gackt, luna sea, kannivalism, & kuroyume. also ayumi hamasaki, namie amuro, koda kumi, etc..... Reply

And none of my 3 old faves are there so woohoo! If I ever get back into listening to them...



Screw Avex though. I don't get why companies think making their stuff harder to get legally is going to stop pirating. It's just mind bogglingly stupid. (Or I'm really high. But it's still dumb then.) I panicked for a second and then I found this list of artists under Avex: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of _artists_under_the_Avex_Group And none of my 3 old faves are there so woohoo! If I ever get back into listening to them...Screw Avex though. I don't get why companies think making their stuff harder to get legally is going to stop pirating. It's just mind bogglingly stupid. (Or I'm really high. But it's still dumb then.) Reply

Awww @ FEMM being under Avex. I really like them. :'(



I see other artists I used to listen to as well. Bleh. Reply

prfm and femm are the only groups i listen to from japan D: but i like buying digital anyway. Reply

fuck FEMM



D;;;;;;;;



lmao i managed to gloss over their name on the first read and i was all meh but now im all OMFG NO Reply

