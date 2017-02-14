20 Remarkable Memoirs by Black Celebrities
Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes
About: The mega-talented creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal and executive producer of How to Get Away With Murder chronicles how saying YES for one year changed her life―and how it can change yours, too.
With three hit shows on television and three children at home, the uber-talented Shonda Rhimes had lots of good reasons to say NO when an unexpected invitation arrived. Hollywood party? No. Speaking engagement? No. Media appearances? No.
And there was the side-benefit of saying No for an introvert like Shonda: nothing new to fear.
Then Shonda’s sister laid down a challenge: just for one year, try to say YES to the unexpected invitations that come your way. Shonda reluctantly agreed―and the result was nothing short of transformative. In Year of Yes, Shonda Rhimes chronicles the powerful impact saying yes had on every aspect of her life―and how we can all change our lives with one little word. Yes.
You Can't Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain by Phoebe Robinson
About: A hilarious and affecting essay collection about race, gender, and pop culture from celebrated stand-up comedian and WNYC podcaster Phoebe Robinson.
Phoebe Robinson is a stand-up comic, which means that, often, her everyday experiences become points of comedic fodder. And as a black woman in America, she maintains, sometimes you need to have a sense of humor to deal with the absurdity you are handed on the daily. Robinson has experienced her fair share over the years: she's been unceremoniously relegated to the role of "the black friend," as if she is somehow the authority on all things racial; she's been questioned about her love of U2 and Billy Joel ("isn t that . . . white people music?"); she's been called "uppity" for having an opinion in the workplace; she's been followed around stores by security guards; and yes, people do ask her whether they can touch her hair all. the. time. Now, she's ready to take these topics to the page and she s going to make you laugh as she s doing it.
Using her trademark wit alongside pop-culture references galore, Robinson explores everything from why Lisa Bonet is "Queen. Bae. Jesus," to breaking down the terrible nature of casting calls, to giving her less-than-traditional advice to the future female president, and demanding that the NFL clean up its act, all told in the same conversational voice that launched her podcast, "2 Dope Queens," to the top spot on iTunes. As personal as it is political, "You Can't Touch My Hair" examines our cultural climate and skewers our biases with humor and heart, announcing Robinson as a writer on the rise."
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
About: ent by their mother to live with their devout, self-sufficient grandmother in a small Southern town, Maya and her brother, Bailey, endure the ache of abandonment and the prejudice of the local "powhitetrash." At eight years old and back at her mother’s side in St. Louis, Maya is attacked by a man many times her age—and has to live with the consequences for a lifetime. Years later, in San Francisco, Maya learns that love for herself, the kindness of others, her own strong spirit, and the ideas of great authors ("I met and fell in love with William Shakespeare") will allow her to be free instead of imprisoned.
Poetic and powerful, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings will touch hearts and change minds for as long as people read.
Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina by Misty Copeland
About: "Picture a ballerina in a tutu and toe shoes. What does she look like?"
As the only African American soloist dancing with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland has made history. But when she first placed her hands on the barre at an after-school community center, no one expected the undersized, anxious thirteen-year-old to become a ground-breaking ballerina.
When she discovered ballet, Misty was living in a shabby motel room, struggling with her five siblings for a place to sleep on the floor. A true prodigy, she was dancing en pointe within three months of taking her first dance class and performing professionally in just over a year: a feat unheard of for any classical dancer. But when Misty became caught between the control and comfort she found in the world of ballet and the harsh realities of her own life (culminating in a highly publicized custody battle), she had to choose to embrace both her identity and her dreams, and find the courage to be one of a kind.
With an insider's unique point of view, Misty opens a window into the life of a professional ballerina who lives life center stage: from behind the scenes at her first auditions to her triumphant roles in some of the most iconic ballets. But in this beautifully written memoir, she also delves deeper to reveal the desire and drive that made her dreams reality.
Life in Motion is a story of passion and grace for anyone who has dared to dream of a different life.
What I Know For Sure by Oprah Winfrey
About: As a creative force, student of the human heart and soul, and champion of living the life you want, Oprah Winfrey stands alone. Over the years, she has made history with a legendary talk show - the highest-rated program of its kind, launched her own television network, become the nation's only African-American billionaire, and been awarded both an honorary degree by Harvard University and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. From all her experiences, she has gleaned life lessons—which, for fourteen years, she's shared in O, The Oprah Magazine's widely popular "What I Know For Sure" column, a monthly source of inspiration and revelation.
Now, for the first time, these thoughtful gems have been revised, updated, and collected in What I Know For Sure, a beautiful cloth bound book with a ribbon marker, packed with insight and revelation from Oprah Winfrey. Organized by theme—joy, resilience, connection, gratitude, possibility, awe, clarity, and power—these essays offer a rare, powerful and intimate glimpse into the heart and mind of one of the world's most extraordinary women—while providing readers a guide to becoming their best selves. Candid, moving, exhilarating, uplifting, and frequently humorous, the words Oprah shares in What I Know For Sure shimmer with the sort of truth that readers will turn to again and again.
Book Post??
the book has lots of funny and not so funny revelations about Robin and her childhood, such as:
5. WHILE VISITING A STATE EMPLOYMENT OFFICE, ROBIN MET A PIMP WHO TRIED TURNING HER INTO A DRUG DEALER AND A PROSTITUTE
Mel offered to help Robin, but asked her to wait until he got off of work. So, she waited for him all afternoon in the lobby. Mel told Robin how he could help her get back on her feet.
"He asked how much cash I actually had on me, and when I told him about a hundred and fifty dollars, he sighed heavily. To get into the game he was talking about would take about five hundred. With five hundred, I could buy some cocaine, split it, dilute it, and turn my five hundred into about two grand. Two thousand dollars would give me room to breathe. Today I'm shocked I didn't just get up and leave."
also, i just finished "the mothers" and i recommend it so much! 5/5 for sure. omg. that book was so good. easily one of my favorites.
I keep seeing all these ~feminist~ news outlets raving about cat marnell's book without mentioning her alt right radio appearances. So that's fun.
I'm currently reading Keke Palmer's book. Her hashtag and emoji usage is out of control.
I'm hoping it's unintentionally hilarious.
Don't forget to watch the fashion movie too:
I could never forget the fashion movie.
just finished rachel dratch's girl walks into a bar n really enjoyed it, bits had me crying w laughter n there wasnt any weird racism unlike tina feys memoir which i found both unfunny n offputting in parts.
Jim Beaver and his wife Cecily Adams appeared to have it all-following years of fertility treatments, they were finally parents and they were building their dream home and successful Hollywood careers. Life was good. But then their daughter, Maddie, was diagnosed as autistic. Weeks later, Cecily, a non-smoker, was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer. Sadly, after 14 years of marriage, Jim became a widower and a single dad.
Faced with overwhelming grief, Jim reached out to family and friends by writing a nightly email-a habit he established when Cecily was first diagnosed. Initially a cathartic exercise for Jim, the prose became an unforgettable journey for his readers. Life's That Way is a compilation of those profound, compelling emails.
i recently read roxanne gay's bad feminist but im almost finished and shes only talked about/focused on her sexual+romantic relationships with men so far.
which is fine lol just i read her book expecting her bisexuality to feature somewhat/bc i wanted to read a memoir by a lgbt woc dealign with...being a lgbt woc.
but theres only been 1 vague off hand reference to her being 'queer' and nothing else dealing with or even mentioning her being not straight. not very #relatable to me.
Continuing my winter horror theme for the season, I picked up from the library:
The Shining, The Abominable, and The Best of John W. Campbell (he wrote the novella that became the film The Thing)
my recent thritbook.com hauls:
My Soul To Keep by Tananarive Due
Dark Matter: Reading the Bones
also I read Behind Her Eyes this weekend and I was sooo disappointed by it omg.
What are you reading, ONTD?
Re: What are you reading, ONTD?
I reaaaally wanna read the series you're reading now though. I gotta make a plan to do that soon.
Re: What are you reading, ONTD?
When her best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, Sophie sets off to stay with her cousins on the remote Isle of Skye. It's been years since she last saw them--brooding Cameron with his scarred hand; Piper, who seems too perfect to be real; and peculiar little Lilias with her fear of bones.
Still, Sophie never expected the strange new rules the family now lives by: Make no mention of Cameron's accident. Never leave the front gate unlocked. Above all, don't speak of the girl who's no longer there, the sister whose death might have closer ties to Sophie's past--and more sinister consequences for her future--than she ever knew.
Re: What are you reading, ONTD?
just finished "the mothers" by brit bennett and i cannot believe that girl is only 26
Re: What are you reading, ONTD?