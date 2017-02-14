Carlos Santana says Adele won because she can sing while Beyoncé is just nice to look at
Carlos Santana Pokes Beyhive, Says Beyoncé "Not a Singer" after "Lemonade" #GRAMMYs snub https://t.co/AaQW5FU8rm pic.twitter.com/bXkxgw6VWM— TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana has weighed in on the Grammy weekend controversy.
Carlos Santana says that Adele deserved to win because she can singer, while Beyoncé is not a singer.
He said that Beyoncé is beautiful to look and that she models the music, while Adele performs without dancers and props because she is a singer.
Carlos released a statement on his Facebook page, where he says that his comments were taken out of context.
Sources: Twitter + Facebook
