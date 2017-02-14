Carlos Santana says Adele won because she can sing while Beyoncé is just nice to look at

Okay, Carlos, what context would that NOT be a gross statement? Reply

Arent Beyonce and Adele on the same level of vocal range? Reply

IMO Beyoncé is a better singer technicality wise Reply

I think so too. Adele messes up a lot of her live performances, blame it on nerves idk its always a hit or miss. Reply

lmao mte like what Reply

Beyoncé is a better singer. Adele hasn't taken great care of her voice. Reply

pinche racista! Reply

It was a mess on /r/music. It's probably be a mess here as well. Reply

yeah, seeing this at the top of r/all made me wonder why there hadn't been a post here, but I had a pretty good idea what the comments would look like! Reply

99% o men ar trash Reply

Agreed.



Also, is that the American Idol bikini girl in your icon? I swear I recognize that girl from somewhere. Reply

yea, katrina darrel! Reply

This is true because Adele has the talent and all Beyoncé is known for is stealing credit on songs and being unoriginal. So annoying that everyone always praises her for the least. You know Adele was only kissing her ass so the beyhive wouldn't come for her on Twitter. 🌚 Reply

Lmao, this post is going to be good Reply

and it only just started Reply

yes, successful multimillionaire adele who rarely tweets is so shook by twitter stans she used her aoty grammy speech to quell a bunch of brazilian teens and grown ass adults hiding behind beyonce icons Reply

This is flat out false.



Adele has a unique tone that people love but her technique is shit. Beyonce's technique is borderline flawless and she can do so much more with her voice.



/end post Reply

I'd say their vocals are about on the same level. Weird complaint Reply

Who asked your opinion? Reply

Well he's dead to me now. Reply

I love both of them but nah, bro. Reply

its like that Reply

them chickens is ash and i'm lotion Reply

Adele's Hello performance was boring and she sounded flat during that funeral dirge of a tribute even after restarting Reply

That George Michael tribute was wack Reply

Of all the songs to choose to honor him, they chose that? I mean, it's a great song but not one that really embodies the spirit of George Michael. Reply

