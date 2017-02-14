ELLIOTT

Carlos Santana says Adele won because she can sing while Beyoncé is just nice to look at




Carlos Santana has weighed in on the Grammy weekend controversy.

Carlos Santana says that Adele deserved to win because she can singer, while Beyoncé is not a singer.

He said that Beyoncé is beautiful to look and that she models the music, while Adele performs without dancers and props because she is a singer.

Carlos released a statement on his Facebook page, where he says that his comments were taken out of context.

