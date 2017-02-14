Harrison Ford, who is okay, mistakenly landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport

he should be barred from pilotting at this point Reply

its def time to take away his plane Reply

I like how you included that he's ok in the title, you just know some people would freak and think he died until they could read the rest. Reply

I feel the exact opposite about the namesake of this airport as I do about the airport itself. It's pretty much the best.



Get it together, Harrison. Reply

Actually Long Beach Airport is the best Reply

I still need to try that one! Security at John Wayne is a breeze tho. I'm not complaining. Reply

I mean Long Beach airport only has one terminal and its like the size of a Payless. Reply

possible dumb question but i've never been on a plane

what does flying on a plane feel like Reply

Just like being in a car except when you look out the window there's clouds instead of McDonalds Reply

I think it differs from person to person, but for me it feels... uncomfortable to say the least. I try to just wear an eye mask and listen to music and shut off my senses.



The take off and landing is the worst for me, like my heart is going to fall out of my butthole. Reply

sluts for john wayne airport! Reply

Bob Hope Airport in Burbank is where it's at. No one in the security line, nice and quiet, not too crazy. I'm sad the closest airport I live to now is LAX. Reply

Okay, maybe it's time to stop flying planes. Reply

we're not meant to be in the sky, man. i had some of the worst turbulence yesterday and i was freaking out -- AND i was 3 beers in at that point, attempting to calm my nerves. i can't imagine how scared i would have been if i was stone cold sober. Reply

Ummm speak for yourself



I love flying and I think we are meant to be in the sky Reply

Same, sis. I would shed my corporeal form and become Master of the Skies if I could but I can't (YET) so I'll take airplanes over nothing until then. Reply

It might not be the worst thing to retire from flying (yourself) at 75. Reply

Calista, come get your man. Reply

harrison maybe stop tempting fate Reply

yikes maybe he's losing it Reply

lol why is fuck blurred Reply

it definitely is lmao Reply

His mouth is blurred lol. Took me a second. Reply

OHHHHHHH LOL Reply

it's not blurred to me, lol, or did they edit? Reply

am i losing it Reply

ok no one in this thread should be able to fly a plane either Reply

lol Reply

Harrison Ford is too damn old to be piloting planes.

Calista Flockhart come get your husband. Reply

He could have almost killed 116 people because he landed in the wrong spot in the runway



Edited at 2017-02-14 11:47 pm (UTC) Reply

'John Wayne' by Lady Gaga is available on iTunes! Reply

lmao god bless you and this promo Reply

Yasssss Reply

Maybe he should stop flying. Reply

he was trending on twitter and i immediately thought the worst Reply

At least no one got hurt.

It's hard to give up the things you've become accustomed to doing once you reach a certain age, but sometimes it is for the best.



Edited at 2017-02-14 11:46 pm (UTC) Reply

i s2g if his license isnt revoked and he ends up hurting somebody.... Reply

I'm reading Princess Diarist right now and I am SCANDALIZED at Carrie Fisher and he having an affair. I don't know why but my little 11 year old obsessed with Star Wars self is just unbelieving. LOL Reply

thank you for putting that he's ok in the title. when i saw this on fb, i about had a heart attack. Reply

calista stop him pls Reply

it makes me so sad he's getting old :( he was my first crush. Reply

Time to hang up those wings. Or at least fly with a co-pilot. Reply

You're too kind putting that he's OK in the title, it's much more fun to let the people who don't read freak out Reply

