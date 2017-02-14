xmas

Harrison Ford, who is okay, mistakenly landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport



- On Monday, Harrison Ford landed his Cessna on a taxiway instead of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County (which I think is like National in that it's terrifying to fly out of and was renamed after an asshole?), buzzing an American Airlines 737 that took off safely a few minutes later.

- Air traffic controllers gave him the right info, and he repeated it back, so it's unclear why he landed on the taxiway. He was heard to say "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" There will be an FAA investigation that could lead to a suspension of his license.

- Ford has had a couple of other incidents flying—including a crash due to engine failure in a WWII-era plane in 2015 and a helicopter crash in 1999—but NBC says that he's "revered as an excellent pilot in aviation circles."

SOURCE
Tagged: ,