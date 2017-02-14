Harrison Ford, who is okay, mistakenly landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport
JUST IN: Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger airliner while piloting plane in Calif. https://t.co/Wr5gwZhF7u - @tomcostellonbc pic.twitter.com/JgVKXs7Vq5— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 14, 2017
- On Monday, Harrison Ford landed his Cessna on a taxiway instead of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County (which I think is like National in that it's terrifying to fly out of and was renamed after an asshole?), buzzing an American Airlines 737 that took off safely a few minutes later.
- Air traffic controllers gave him the right info, and he repeated it back, so it's unclear why he landed on the taxiway. He was heard to say "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" There will be an FAA investigation that could lead to a suspension of his license.
- Ford has had a couple of other incidents flying—including a crash due to engine failure in a WWII-era plane in 2015 and a helicopter crash in 1999—but NBC says that he's "revered as an excellent pilot in aviation circles."
Get it together, Harrison.
what does flying on a plane feel like
The take off and landing is the worst for me, like my heart is going to fall out of my butthole.
I love flying and I think we are meant to be in the sky
Calista Flockhart come get your husband.
It's hard to give up the things you've become accustomed to doing once you reach a certain age, but sometimes it is for the best.
Good that no one was seriously injured.