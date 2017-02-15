Diane Guerrero (OITNB) To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot

So she's playing a Rican woman? Would it have affected the storyline that much if they just let her play the Colombian woman that she is? Reply

You know to them it's 6 of one and half a dozen of the other. Reply

apparently it's based on the writer's life. Reply

We're just interchangable. That's why Jane the Virgin is okay with not ever casting any Venezuelans, not even as extras, and then bringing in brown non-Latina woman to play Jane's cousin. Or OITNB not doing its research when it comes to certain traditions. Reply

...we'll see how this goes. Wish she would come back to JtV. Reply

her role is so small in that show Reply

from HIMYM creators

pass! Reply

Will this have a laugh track? If it does ehhhh, I can't see myself watching. Reply

he's too ugly for her Reply

you summed up my thoughts! Reply

Really this guy?! Reply

ohhh the guy from girl/guy code. Yeah, no. Reply

Ugh this is gonna b a stereotypical hot mess Reply

i love her but cbs comedies are always embarrassing Reply

idk if I care for this but I love her.

Her story is amazing, I'm just sad it clearly had no effect on white women before the elections Reply

I love her and I want nothing but good things for her Reply

She can do better Reply

She's so gorgeous and has great comedic skills. I don't care about this orject, but #DianeforVanessa in the ITH movie please. Reply

They couldn't cast a Puerto Rican 😑😑😑 better than a gringa tho. She's beautiful Reply

