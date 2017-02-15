Diane Guerrero (OITNB) To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot
Distefano’: Diane Guerrero To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot From ‘HIMYM’ Creatorshttps://t.co/cQT764YqC6 pic.twitter.com/CAZ8KJ4vQn— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) 14 février 2017
Orange Is the New Black alumna Diane Guerrero is set as the female lead opposite Chris Distefano in Distefano, CBS’ comedy pilot from How I Met Your Mother creators.
an Italian American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman, Distefano centers on Izzy (Guerrero) and Chris (Distefano), two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their meddling families – one Puerto Rican, one Italian.
source
pass!
Her story is amazing, I'm just sad it clearly had no effect on white women before the elections