Diane Guerrero (OITNB) To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot




Orange Is the New Black alumna Diane Guerrero is set as the female lead opposite Chris Distefano in Distefano, CBS’ comedy pilot from How I Met Your Mother creators.

an Italian American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman, Distefano centers on Izzy (Guerrero) and Chris (Distefano), two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their meddling families – one Puerto Rican, one Italian.

