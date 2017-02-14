Love Season Two Trailer + Renewed for Season Three

I couldn't get past the first episode because the dude is so ugly and all these women were throwing themselves at him. Nope. Reply

i love gillian but i don't wanna watch her make out with some ugly guy, it's boring and unrealistic



everyone should watch don't think twice if they wanna see a good gillian performance btw Reply

Lol more of this whiny Nice Guy bullshit. No thanks. Reply

from the premise i don't want to watch this show



if i wanted to see ugly guys, i'd walk outside Reply

I know a lot of people trashed this but I really liked it. Reply

same Reply

Same! Maybe it's because I know Paul Rust from other stuff & like him already, idk, but it's funny and focuses on some issues I haven't seen in other 1/2 hour shows. And Claudia O'Doherty (her roommate) is fucking hilarious. Reply

same Reply

I'm ok with it as long as we get more Bertie Reply

