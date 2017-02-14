Love Season Two Trailer + Renewed for Season Three
Mickey and Gus are extremely bad at taking things slowly in this trailer for @Love season two https://t.co/WNNtrAWPsf— Vulture (@vulture) February 14, 2017
Hey! We're doing a 3rd season of @Love. 2nd season premieres March 10. #LoveOnNetflix https://t.co/QvvL1jjGZu— Paul Rust (@paulrust) February 9, 2017
I enjoyed the first season & will be watching season two, but am a little surprised at it being renewed for a third season so early.
everyone should watch don't think twice if they wanna see a good gillian performance btw
if i wanted to see ugly guys, i'd walk outside