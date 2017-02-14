xmas

Tom Brady is a Cockroach



- Before the Super Bowl, Zoo Atlanta and the Roger Williams Park Zoo in RI made a bet that the loser had to name a baby animal after the winning team's quarterback, and Zoo Atlanta revealed Tom Brady the Madagascar Hissing Cockroach on facebook today.

- Tom Brady will hiss when fighting or as part of his mating ritual, likes to eat decaying organic matter, and is a positive cockroach because he will survive the imminent nuclear war.

- Unfortunately, Atlanta doesn't get all the credit because both zoos agreed on the Madagascar hissing cockroach beforehand, but they probably knew how it would end due to their experiences with Atlanta sports.

SOURCES: 1 2 & 3

what's your fursona?
Tagged: ,