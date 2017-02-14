Tom Brady is a Cockroach

I feel there's an obvious joke here. Reply

Thread

Link

This poor bb deserves better. Reply

Thread

Link

The cockroach doesn't deserve this. Reply

Thread

Link

That's really fucking rude to that poor cockroach. Reply

Thread

Link

Poor bug. Reply

Thread

Link

Appropriate.



He also thinks his teammates shouldn't skip the WH visit for political reasons. Reply

Thread

Link

Um...he literally fucking did it to Obama????



He said it was for "family reasons" but it was horseshit and everyone knows it



I really want him to just fucking drop dead already. Fuck you Tom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, my coworkers were talking about that today. where was the outrage when Tim Thomas refused to go because he's a republican dickhead? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God dont even get me started on that fucking nutjob. I'm glad he skipped out to go hide in his bunker or wherever the fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If only it took a bottle of Raid to get rid of the actual Tom Brady. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes he is Reply

Thread

Link

So what's the news? Reply

Thread

Link

this is too easy Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't he lecturing his teammates about skipping the WH (when I'm pretty sure he once skipped a WH visit)?



Cockroaches are disgusting, but it doesn't deserve to be named after Tom, that's rude to the cockroach. Reply

Thread

Link