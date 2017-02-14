Famous 'Day of the Dead' zombie makes a cameo on 'The Walking Dead'
Make-up artist Greg Nicotero paid tribute to 'Dr. Tongue', a zombie from George Romero's "Day of the Dead" in Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'. Nicotero's first gig was for Romero's film where he where he worked as an assistant to the legendary Tom Savini. This wasn't the first Romero homage on 'The Walking Dead'; Nicotero had previously included a cameo from heroic zombie 'Bub' in an earlier episode, also from 'Day of the Dead'.
Nicotero previously posted a close-up look at Dr. Tongue a few months ago.
