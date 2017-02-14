Superstore renewed for season 3
#Superstore is returning for a 22-episode third season! https://t.co/bcG4GQciev— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 14 février 2017
why the fuck not?
Just want to know when Amy and Jonah are going to officially hook up.
it is obviously coming
I LOVE the Jeff plotline (lmao Sandra's stories about him are the best) but they should have done the reveal last ep because it is dragging on a little long.
lmao every time she brings up Jeff she kills me with her delivery, but yeah that story line should probably end soon.
22 episodes seems like a lot, even though that's pretty normal for network shows. I'll gladly take it though. I'm just comparing it to the first season which was much shorter.
NBC treated this show like a filler but it was a success
I don't think NBC knows how to promote comedies anymore. Even the promo for The Good Place sucked, and initially turned me off the show.