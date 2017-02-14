because this show is cute

why the fuck not? Reply

I love this gif so much I'm constantly asking that question even when there's no room for it lol Reply

LOLLL Reply

Wtf?! because it's a brilliant fucking show!! Reply

OMG YEAHHHHHHHHHHHH happy vday gift for me! Reply

Just want to know when Amy and Jonah are going to officially hook up. Yesss. I love this show so much, it's the inheritor to The Office in terms of workplace comedies.Just want to know when Amy and Jonah are going to officially hook up. Reply

probably near end of this season

it is obviously coming Reply

ugh no, i'll quit this show asap Reply

i think it was smart for them to have amy be married so they don't have to hook jonah and amy so early in the show. I hope they wait till later next season so amy has time to mourn her marriage ending.



Edited at 2017-02-14 11:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Not for a while, I hope. It keeps things interesting. Reply

Same. I want them to kiss but I also want it to take awhile. Basically, she needs to be separated or in the middle of divorce for me to be into it. Reply

i love this show Reply

make sandra a regular. and i hope they drop this jeff storline for her, it been going on for too long. Reply

I love Sandra.



I LOVE the Jeff plotline (lmao Sandra's stories about him are the best) but they should have done the reveal last ep because it is dragging on a little long. Reply

ia



lmao every time she brings up Jeff she kills me with her delivery, but yeah that story line should probably end soon. Reply

She should have given it up when she met the guy at the bar who was legit interested in her. Reply

yeah, i felt really bad for her then. Reply

Yes!! That looked really sweet! Poor guy... Reply

this show is so underrated Reply

Yay-I love this show Reply

I don't watch this but it keeps a couple of my faves employed, so YAY! Maybe one day I will give it a watch. Reply

I'm sure I'm in the minority when I say that I'm not into Jonah/Amy. I feel like they're trying to do a Jim/Pam thing, but it's just not working for me. Reply

mte Reply

Same tbh. Reply

Yes, and that clearly is not necessary to keep the show fun and interesting. Reply

ia Reply

I haven't been watching it consistently but the episodes I've seen have been hilarious Reply

It's a really cute show, so I'm glad it's gonna get another season.



22 episodes seems like a lot, even though that's pretty normal for network shows. I'll gladly take it though. I'm just comparing it to the first season which was much shorter. Reply

the 1st season only had like 11 épisodes

NBC treated this show like a filler but it was a success Reply

They really did. I'm glad it found success, it's one of the only things I watch on NBC.



I don't think NBC knows how to promote comedies anymore. Even the promo for The Good Place sucked, and initially turned me off the show. Reply

i've been wanting to get into this because Mark McKinney Reply

Good for them! i thought no one was watching this,lol. I like it, its really funny Reply

