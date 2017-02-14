Fox Reportedly Eying Kerry Washington for Deadpool 2’s Domino
Fox Reportedly Eying Kerry Washington for Deadpool 2's Dominohttps://t.co/GFJKgOwk5v pic.twitter.com/Gd9dEErfol— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) 14 février 2017
a casting call recently went out for the role of Domino that laid out what Fox is looking for in the lucky assassin : (Female, All ethnicities, Late 20s – early 30s, Sexy, lithe and athletic, She has a witty personality)
rumors said that actresses Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sienna Miller have turned down the role and that Washington is currently in the studio’s sights.
source
run Kerry
Edited at 2017-02-14 11:10 pm (UTC)
Ryan and Morena's chemistry really carried the first movie IMO. Hope Vanessa gets her powers in the sequel.
Edited at 2017-02-14 11:12 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-14 11:16 pm (UTC)
I don't want them to change love interests :(
Sienna turned it down?