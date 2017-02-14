Fox Reportedly Eying Kerry Washington for Deadpool 2’s Domino

Hope she gets it esp cause she's 40 and they are blocking anyone over 35 from auditioning. Reply

Thread

Link

Kerry doesn't really look "late 20s- early 30s" to me, but I'll take it anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

She passes for early thirties to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with good makeover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thinks she looks more mid-30s. But that could just be a question of styling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she could. Especially because we're so used to see her being styled for Scandal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why did the 2 turn down the role? Reply

Thread

Link

is Sienna Miller in posotion to turn down roles Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She comes from money, doesn't she? So probably yes, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't want her to suffer and be near ryan reynolds but i want her to get that $$$ Reply

Thread

Link

Good gods that call sounds dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont believe it at all ! Reply

Thread

Link

Yes please. Hope Mary Elizabeth Winstead gets a role. Reply

Thread

Link

when Sienna Miller turned down a role....



run Kerry Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see her in this role tbh....

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Sienna Miller like we could spot her in the first place Reply

Thread

Link

She has the most forgettable face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How bad is the role when fucking Sienna 'I'll do anything for a role, and I mean anything' Miller says no thanks.



Edited at 2017-02-14 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Praying that they don't cast someone really old for Cable, especially if he and Domino are going to be a couple. I don't want them looking like father and daughter.



Ryan and Morena's chemistry really carried the first movie IMO. Hope Vanessa gets her powers in the sequel.



Edited at 2017-02-14 11:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Get it, Alicia Masters!



Edited at 2017-02-14 11:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Something must be up if Sienna left the role. I want her to take this but run while you can. Reply

Thread

Link

I can see why Gugu would pass but Sienna? Sis.. Reply

Thread

Link

The first movie gets worse with every re-watch Reply

Thread

Link

I'm all for Kerry in bigger movie roles but the fact that Sienna Miller passed makes me go "Hmmm." Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the girl from the first movie was domino





I don't want them to change love interests :( Reply

Thread

Link

Nvm I just realized she's copycat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't do this to me, Kerry. Reply

Thread

Link

Sienna Miller passed? Girl run. You're too good for this. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol @ Sienna Miller turning down roles. Okay, girl. Reply

Thread

Link