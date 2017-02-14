The Weinstein Company pushes back Alicia Vikander's 'Tulip Fever'. Again.
The Weinstein Company pushes back Alicia Vikander's #TulipFever yet again https://t.co/sXgKaFNI2o pic.twitter.com/M4aEPlnaab— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 13. Februar 2017
source
- a period drama starring Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Jack O’Connell, Holliday Grainger, Cara Delevingne, and Tom Hollander
- was filmed in 2014
- was supposed to come out in July 15, 2016 but got pushed back weeks before the relase date.
- The new relase date was February 24, 2017, but now it got pushed back again without giving a new date
dammit! i don't care if it sucks plot-wise, i just want to see it because the costumes look amazing
+1
also what has she even been up to since she won her oscar? last i heard of her she was starting her own production company.
Edited at 2017-02-14 09:16 pm (UTC)
just put it on netflix or something
Cressida Bonas is gonna kill him
i'm still confused but not as much
Does she get more screentime in this than you?