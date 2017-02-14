Florence

The Weinstein Company pushes back Alicia Vikander's 'Tulip Fever'. Again.



source

- a period drama starring Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Jack O’Connell, Holliday Grainger, Cara Delevingne, and Tom Hollander

- was filmed in 2014

- was supposed to come out in July 15, 2016 but got pushed back weeks before the relase date.

- The new relase date was February 24, 2017, but now it got pushed back again without giving a new date
