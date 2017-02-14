Karlie Kloss for Vogue US March 2017





Edited at 2017-02-14 09:09 pm (UTC)

mess. she's a big enough model to decline the photoshoot idea and still save her career.

sigh. this idiot.

what do you expect, she's dating jared kushner's brother



pieces of white trash

I've only seen postive things written about josh kushner (he's a democrat, invests in companies that want to offer affordable health care and he went to the women's march). He seems like the complete opposite of his evil brother.



Edited at 2017-02-14 09:28 pm (UTC)

he works together with his brother...

Overheard at the women's march when we started chanting Black Lives Matter:



"Wtf they're at the wrong protest, that shit was two years ago, omg shut up"



Just saying. Shades of gray exist

Quit giving him a pass. He's 100 percent family over politics. He supports his bro.

idk about his direct involvement, but he's not against chilling at the WH and taking pictures with JFK

Ermmmh Jared Kushner's brother is actually a decent person

ia

Who actually thought this would be a good idea....

Yaaas this show!!



But tbh the more I watch this show the more annoyed I get with her delivering literally every line the exact same way. Literally every single line. I get Stevie's wry and sarcastic but it's too much tbh

gross

Every Rihanna stan who comments this post is a hypocrite.

Tell us more how ANTi was robbed



Edited at 2017-02-14 09:11 pm (UTC)

mte

Ohhh I almost forgot about Ri's yellowface photoshoot that unsurprisingly went under the radar here

But she is so beautiful!

She is serving looks MAWMA!

Work is such a bop!

Ohh she can wear everything!

She is so funny on twitter!

rihanna has a HISTORY of Asian racism..

bag or rice cakes with earrings and implying that's Karreuche?

bye bitch

I totally missed that. I do remember her posting that horrible shit about Chris Brown's Vietnamese girlfriend though.

Rih's blatant racism gets overlooked so much and I'm guilty of this as well, she ain't shit for it, but as long as you're pretty and deliver bops I guess anything goes.

Wasn't that one at the very least FOR Vogue China, rather than Vogue US? Not that it excuses it, it's shitty either way, but I feel like the fact that this shoot was put together by US editors makes it even worse.

LMAO what a flop

I miss oprah's favorite things reactions so much

NO



And naturally the only actual asian person is used as fucking prop



Edited at 2017-02-14 09:13 pm (UTC)

white model appropriating another culture in the name of ~high fashion~ ?

Hahahaha perfect gif

