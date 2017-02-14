Niki Caro to direct Disney's Mulan
Exclusive: Disney's live-action #Mulan finds director https://t.co/E27KnRJGur pic.twitter.com/PvweLk2Lmp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 14, 2017
- Caro shot to fame directing Whale Rider. More recently she's directed McFarland and the upcoming The Zookeeper's Wife starring Jessica Chastain
- The movie will have a budget of over $100 mil meaning Caro will join a handful of women directors including Ava DuVernay, Kathryn Bigelow, the Wachowski sisters and Patty Jenkins who have also directed live-action big budget movies
Disappointed they didn't go with an Asian woman director for this.
Was whale rider good? Iirc, it had critical acclaim
That said they could have gone with Karyn Kusama or Jennifer Phang. I would have KILLED to see Phang do something like this. Like she did a low budget scifi and some TV she could have done this.
I am still so bitter about Jennifer Phang. I know she wanted it too, I tweeted about it and she liked it!
I've never seen any of Phang's work though so I can't comment on it. :(
Agree so much with your OP note. Karyn Kusama is awesome, I've enjoyed pretty much all her movies and it would've been cool to see her direct this.
Last fall, controversy briefly arose when reports surfaced that the original spec that Disney purchased, written by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, featured non-Chinese characters, including a white male lead. Disney quickly responded that Mulan and all primary characters in its movie, which has been rewritten by Jurassic World’s Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, will remain Chinese. The studio is focusing its casting search in mainland China for the main roles, including the legendary woman warrior herself.
BUT I'm mourning how awesome it would've been if they got a Chinese director (totally nhf people wanting a Japanese director for this project... like.... NOPE) like Zhang Yimou who clearly wants to fully break into Hollywood if his last project is any proof
I can't say it doesn't amuse me how some people here are desperately trying to sound woke by dismissing Niki while expressing such a deep desire~ that a Korean director (who's probably the only female asian director they know) were the one taking the project.
But yeah, I agree with you.
get Zhao Xiaoding for cinematographyyyy