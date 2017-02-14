Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Niki Caro to direct Disney's Mulan


  • Caro shot to fame directing Whale Rider. More recently she's directed McFarland and the upcoming The Zookeeper's Wife starring Jessica Chastain

  • The movie will have a budget of over $100 mil meaning Caro will join a handful of women directors including Ava DuVernay, Kathryn Bigelow, the Wachowski sisters and Patty Jenkins who have also directed live-action big budget movies

source

Disappointed they didn't go with an Asian woman director for this.
Tagged: ,