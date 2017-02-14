Niki Caro to direct Disney's Mulan

Ugh. Agreed, OP.



Was whale rider good? Iirc, it had critical acclaim Reply

I loved it actually. It was really good. Reply

I love it. It's a staple in my family. Reply

I loveddd whale rider, haven't seen it since I was a young teenager though Reply

it's unbelievably beautiful tbh Reply

its one of my fav movies tbh Reply

..Did they ever consider asking Jennifer Yuh Nelson? Reply

Jennifer Yuh Nelson is busy prepping for her live-action debut with a different studio so she's out.



That said they could have gone with Karyn Kusama or Jennifer Phang. I would have KILLED to see Phang do something like this. Like she did a low budget scifi and some TV she could have done this. Reply

I wonder if Karyn Kusama would have even considered it. She is so far from anything Disney in my mind. Like I can't imagine her really wanting this project unless she would be free to take it in a completely different direction which she obviously wouldn't be. Reply

I feel like she would have, she's done studio stuff before. But yeah, you're right, even her studio stuff tends to be a bit edgier/darker than Disney.



I am still so bitter about Jennifer Phang. I know she wanted it too, I tweeted about it and she liked it! Reply

Yeah the studio thing wasn't necessarily the issue I just think she'd want to go darker than they would be comfortable with going.



I've never seen any of Phang's work though so I can't comment on it. :( Reply

like honestly... having a Japanese director for Mulan is equally problematic as having a white director Reply

Yeah. I just think she would have been right for it for several reasons. Reply

Considering Advantageous, I wouldn't be so big on Jennifer Phang helming Mulan. I legit almost fell asleep watching it. I'm not familiar with Karyn Kusama's work to comment. Reply

She has a project with Darkest Mind so timing wouldn't be right. :/ Reply

join and handful of directors ... why so many I think those listed can handle it.

NM, this deserves its own post.



Edited at 2017-02-14 09:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Okay, I guess.



Agree so much with your OP note. Karyn Kusama is awesome, I've enjoyed pretty much all her movies and it would've been cool to see her direct this. Reply

I didn't thick we would even get a woman director for this film, though I'm majorly let down that it is a white woman. I hope she is able to properly tell the story of Mulan in a way that isn't offensive. Reply

I think she did a good job with Whale Rider. Do we know who is writing this version because that will be a big part of it. Reply

Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver Reply

yeah, how did they go from writing sci-fi films to this? Reply

I think based on Whale Rider, she will be fine. Reply

cool Reply

Have they fixed the script/casting stuff? I was away for a bit, I remember both of those things being a damn mess. I heard they backtracked about wanting a white love interest for Mulan, at least. Reply

What? They put white people in Mulan? Reply

I can't find the post but I def remember there was a script leak or something where they wanted to replace Shang with a random white dude or something like that. I might be remembering this wrong though :/ Reply

You're not remembering it wrong, source article talks about it, but says it has been rewritten so everyone is Chinese.



Last fall, controversy briefly arose when reports surfaced that the original spec that Disney purchased, written by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, featured non-Chinese characters, including a white male lead. Disney quickly responded that Mulan and all primary characters in its movie, which has been rewritten by Jurassic World’s Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, will remain Chinese. The studio is focusing its casting search in mainland China for the main roles, including the legendary woman warrior herself. Reply

Jungle Book and Pete's Dragon were so bad Reply

JB was just super forgettable. Reply

No. Jungle Book was lovely and had the best sfx this year no contest Reply

Pete's Dragon was amazing. Reply

Honestly as much as I would have loved an Asian female director, I didn't think Disney would do it (Jennifer Yuh Nelson is working on Darkest Mind). Considering Whale Rider, I'd say I'm comfortable with her directing. Reply

This doesn't sound awful..... Reply

Hmmm... Whale Rider is on my all time list and I love the idea it's a woman.....



BUT I'm mourning how awesome it would've been if they got a Chinese director (totally nhf people wanting a Japanese director for this project... like.... NOPE) like Zhang Yimou who clearly wants to fully break into Hollywood if his last project is any proof



Edited at 2017-02-14 09:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I was expecting Zhang to sign on for this or the other one being made, but then again if he did, he'd probably be all aboard for making her have a white love interest so no ty Reply

OMG LOL - but honestly, I feel like that combo of him and Disney would've been just epically awesome :/ Reply

(totally nhf people wanting a Japanese director for this project... like.... NOPE)



I can't say it doesn't amuse me how some people here are desperately trying to sound woke by dismissing Niki while expressing such a deep desire~ that a Korean director (who's probably the only female asian director they know) were the one taking the project.



But yeah, I agree with you. Reply

tbh I would have less issue with a Korean director than a Japanese one all things considered but yeah, the Asian relativism and generalization is nagl... Reply

Indeed but it's an awful mentality of well, any Asian will do. Like no people, it won't. Reply

Nice Reply

I'm honestly surprised they even got a woman director for this, but I'm glad.



get Zhao Xiaoding for cinematographyyyy Reply

Hopefully the film has more Asian producers and writers behind the scenes so they aren't just using Niki as shield or to fill their diversity quota or whatever while doing jack all irl. I'm more excited for this than beauty and the beast. Can't wait to hear more news Reply

What do you guys think the chances are of Disney keeping some of the original songs? I will die if I don't get I'll Make A Man Out of You on the big screen tbh Reply

Good to see a female director working on a big budget film, but disappointed it is not going to be an actual Chinese or Chinese American director. Reply

