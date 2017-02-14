Over 140 celebs sign a letter asking Texas lawmakers to reject discriminatory bathroom bill

Texas would be the flop state to push this shit through Reply

Thread

Link

As much as I love my friends who live in the haven known as Austin (as well as my sister's bf being from there), since when has Texas been shit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe before we stole the land?? idk, we've been a flop state for a long ass time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tejas has been a flop since its inception



Edited at 2017-02-14 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you asking for more examples of why texas ain't shit? for starters, texas has some of the worst voter id laws that disenfranchise voters, particularly those of color, and it still criminalizes same-sex acts. i share these as a texan.





Edited at 2017-02-14 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

texas continues to be shit Reply

Thread

Link

lol do you really think a bunch of conservative Texans will gaf about what the ~evil liberal elite~ think??? Reply

Thread

Link

A bunch of people didn't gaf about celebs campaigning for Hillary, so I'd say the likelyhood of caring is pretty low. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They might care that the NFL is saying they'll take Texas off the list of considered states to host the Super Bowl if this becomes law. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hi, I'm from NC. Ask us about the $600,000,000 we lost thanks to HB2. Reply

Thread

Link

Say what?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right. fucking idiots. I just read somewhere too that Cooper isn't going to do much to repeal it either. Like dude, you ran on this platform. get to fucking work.



oh whoops. nevermind. he actually just proposed something a couple hours ago.



Edited at 2017-02-14 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not sure which state annoys me more - Florida or Texas. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a hard one for me as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was born in Texas and have lived in Florida for at least ten years.



It's a struggle to pick tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we have uber douche marco rubio in florida, who took the most money from cabinet nominees, so we might be the worst right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Rubio must be really thirsty for that money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, Texas had Rick Perry though.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Florida Republicans are gonna expand the Stand Your Ground laws soon, making it harder to charge someone with murder if they claim they were acting in self defense.



I live in Florida, so I'd say Florida is worse. But honestly both ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Texas because Florida doesn't know any better. Texas could have been great. It's not even part of the south, so I don't know why it's trying so hard to be a southern shit hole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live in such a trash state :/



What im most interested in is who was asked to sign but refused...





Props to these celebs tho. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, the Superbowl also threatened to pack up and leave Houston so i'm sure Texas is taking notice Reply

Thread

Link

The NCAA pulling out of NC didn't prevent NC from passing their anti-trans bill tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And many state legislators have submitted full repeal bills, and they keep sending them to the rules committees to die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://www.cbssports.com/college-basket ball/news/roy-williams-slams-north-carol inas-hb2-in-greensboro-after-defeating-n otre-dame/



Even our basketball coaches think the law is fucking stupid Even our basketball coaches think the law is fucking stupid Reply

Thread

Link

Between this and the 'women are hosts' bill? Good-NIGHT Reply

Thread

Link

Oh God, the "women are hosts" quote just confirms to me that pro-lifers don't gaf about motherhood and actual human life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget that "businesses shouldn't be open on Sundays because women need to be cooking for their husbands and children" bill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...that has to be a joke. Tell me that's a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ive always been a fan of her music but I am SHOCKED that britney signed this TBH Reply

Thread

Link

i really hope this helps in some way. the texas legislature also passed another highly controversial law early this month regarding sanctuary cities (SB4). there was public testimony for hours, from 9am - 1am of the following day, begging for lawmakers not to pass it and it still passed. it's depressing but i was glad to see such a turnout at the capitol, more than 500 people gave their testimony opposing the bill, and about 10 of those 500 were for it. i hope there's just as much commotion for this bill. it's a terrible and the legislator who drafted is trash. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I hate about this. You can say "You work for US and we don't want this!" as loud as you please and they can just......ignore you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so gross Reply

Thread

Link

Of course NC had to be the dumb mf'ers that started this bullshit. Ugh I need to move.



Also, this is why i tell my gf i can never move to texas no matter how cheap the real estate is there. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if they'll do away with m/f bathrooms and just unisex instead. I haven't seen unisex much in the US (unless they're just the one room and don't have stalls), but I've seen them in Europe - I remember at a McDonalds in Paris this guy pushed past us saying that the men's bathroom didn't have a line, and wouldn't listen to anyone telling him there was just one bathroom for everyone.



I know I'm in the minority and this is an unpopular opinion on ONTD, but the way they design bathrooms now I think it makes the most sense to use the one associated with your sex rather than gender identity. Men's restrooms aren't designed with anywhere to put pads/tampons and obviously the women's don't have urinals.



Edited at 2017-02-14 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think there will ever be only unisex. At least i hope not. Unisex along with gendered is fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Hyvee near me has like a whole hallway of single person unisex bathrooms and honestly it's the best way. They have a family bathroom as well and all the bathrooms have changing stations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link