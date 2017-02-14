



Who never skips leg day?

Batman!

Who always pays their taxes?

Not Batman!



Lego Batman is an instant classic imo. Reply

I honestly think this is the best Batman movie Reply

It's so good! I like TDK a tiny bit more due to a better villain. Reply

Also Watchmen is underrated thx Reply

mte, I like it better than TDK and it had Cillian Murphy at his prime Reply

from the 3 movies I only liked tdkr *shrugs* Reply

that's my least favorite lol :( Reply

TDKR has been unfairly shit upon the last couple of years TBH, outside of Marion's unforgivable death scene, it was excellent~ Reply

Hasn't it always been divisive though? I remember when it came out there were a lot of arguments about its quality. Reply

Lol @ the condensed milk line.



I saw this in theaters and was very ehhh on it. After watching this, I feel like I would still be very ehhh on it. But I kind of want to rewatch just for Cillian Murphy. Reply

Cackling @ the list of the crimes he commits as Batman. Reply

I have a sentimental attachment to the TDK trilogy and the end scene of BB always makes me so excited Reply

Rachel Dawson's Creek lol Reply

Cillian Murphy at his absolute peak TBH, I didn't need those feelings for the fucking Scarecrow when I was like 12 tyvm Reply

I hate batman, I watched for CM.

hahahaha not sure why I'm laughing Reply

