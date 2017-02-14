Director Denis Villeneuve on why ‘Dune’ is the ‘Project of His Life’



“I was able to do ‘Blade Runner’ thinking I would do nothing after, because there was a rhythm in the past few years that was very exciting and I learned a lot as a filmmaker,” he says. “But I got slowly a bit more and more tired physically. And as I was doing ‘Blade Runner,’ which was a very long shoot, I remember thinking, ‘That might be my last movie. I’m going to bed for like three years.’ Now that I’m editing, I’m finding back my energy. And since I was 12 years old there was a book I read, which is ‘Dune,’ which is my favorite book, with ‘1984.’ After ‘Prisoners,’ the producer of Alcon asked me what I would like to do next. I said, ‘Dune,’ spontaneously, that if anyone could get me the rights for ‘Dune’ — and I knew it was very difficult to get those rights. For me it was just a dream, and I guess I’m lucky that Mary Parent from Legendary got the rights and offered it to me. I can’t say no to that. I have images that I am haunted by for 35 years. I will not say no to that. That’s going to be the project of my life.”

"Dune,’ I think it’s wonderful looks. I think David Lynch, with all do respect, may not have done his best work. So it’s something that we could take and make our own which makes it super exciting."



"No, I did not work on ‘Blade Runner,’ the rest who knows maybe. I would love to make ‘Dune.’ Because ‘Blade Runner’ the design side is established and why would you want to mess with the design, it’s very stressful"







