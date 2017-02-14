i love how joy hates trump so much that she will relate literally any conversation back to him just so she can bitch about him lol. i feel her on that one. and i love how murderous joy, sunny and whoopi look at jedediah any time she speaks Reply

IKR? I relate so hard to ha. Reply

OMG bb your icon! 😍😍😍 Reply

lmfao i don't watch the view but that's awesome what a queen.







Edited at 2017-02-14 08:26 pm (UTC)

there's a woman at my job like that, I swear to god she's like "speaking of mashed potatoes, did you hear what that piece of shit Bannon did?!" Reply

I'm the same way lol. If someone starts in on Trump, I'm just like, 😍😍😍😍.



Flynnghazi will be no different. Reply

I'd rather not have a NSA at all then have to live through another Trump appointment Reply

Trump knew that Flynn was lying to Pence. Reply

For WEEKS! The Ethics committee, today alone, has announced investigations into Conway, Flynn and what happened at Mar-a-lago this weekend. Reply

I just CANNOT get over the hypocrisy of the right wanting to just gloss over all of these MAJOR ethics violations. Like Hillary couldn't sneeze in Arkansas without being blamed for giving a baby in Florida a cold yet Trump can apparently discuss nuclear policy in the middle of a restaurant and be complicit in shady ass communication with Russia and those aren't worthy of investigation. Bullshit!!! Reply

Does Pence have enough Machiavellian flare to idk team up with Priebus/Ryan/McConnell/other sane(ish) Republicans and stage their own coup against the forces of darkness? I seriously can't even recall hearing that man speak before Reply

I mean, didn't we all, at the time, assume that they were lying about the content of those phone calls. If Pence really believed it, then I don't even know what to say. Reply

Flynn's resignation fills me with delight but also despair because I feel like Republicans will do nothing to investigate further and Orange Shitler will continue terrorizing us :( Reply

There's blood in the water now, which is something we desperately needed. Reply

Yeah but Republicans seem to be rushing to sweep this under the rug and wash their hands of it, and Democrats are basically powerless. I need some intrepid journalists to unleash hell quick before Trump does some other crazy thing to distract us all. Reply

idk, even prominent Repubs are saying there needs to be an investigation. They will get on board to save their own skins. Reply

I was just listening to the radio and I forget but some high-ranking Repub was claiming that Flynn's resignation was basically a self-contained incident and merits no further investigation. WHAT THE FUCK. This is seriously bullshit Reply

yeah i'm cautiously happy/excited. Reply

hope this has a effect that will cause them all to tumble down Reply

of course they were, until Washington Post leaked it. Reply

Oooh shit. Reply

I think this is just the tip of the iceberg, there is going to be some MAJOR shit uncovered here which I am hoping renders the entire election corrupt and his presidency illegitimate. Reply

from your lips to god's headphones Reply

The entire administration needs to go. Reply

is jedidiah or w/e still caping for tr*mp? Reply

she's still acting like people only voted for trump because they didnt have jobs under a democrat. Reply

yikes Reply

Did anyone see KAC's latest with Matt Lauer? It was an utter disaster and she looked wrecked as fuck.



At this point, my dream of her live, on air meltdown seems like it's becoming more and more of a possibility. Reply

I just watched a clip on twitter. She didnt have her normal self-righteous tone. She sounded like someone let out all the air from her balloon head. Reply

Yup, her trademark insane sing song voice and serene smile were noticeably absent. Reply

She seems exhausted. Every day it's something new and I'm kind of loving that she's drowning in it all. Reply

Lol yeah it was great. She's losing steam fast. Reply

Watching this news feed on Saint Valentine's Day like Reply

LOL I love this scene so much Reply

hahahaha Reply

Whoop, there it is! Kushner has officially been toppled - they are looking now to bring Chris Christie in to "guide" Trump. Reply

Where are you seeing that about Kushner?! Reply

Breaking News on CNN. They didn't name Kushner specifically but we all know Christie was booted because of Jared. Reply

lmao how long til he quits Reply

Is Chris Christie sane enough for me to find this a relief? I do not know Reply

the truth about that kushner douche is finally coming out sis did you read this? http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/0 2/jared-kushner-donald-trumps-true-belie ver the truth about that kushner douche is finally coming out Reply

Christie is a dumbass, but he could actually whip the WH into shape and do some real damage (damage has already been done, but I mean more/worse damage) Reply

Oh so this could mean Reince is getting the boot too, interesting Reply

Jason "no need to investigate republican corruption" Chaffetz needs to resign from the overight committee next Reply

mfte, what a joke he is. The Russians must have some primo dirt on him for him to be this stubborn. Reply

Yessss. Let his house of cards be the next to fall. Reply

Neva 4get: Reply

Lol this is always so fun to watch Reply

I can and cannot believe this bitch thinks these people were hired protestors as if there are people who live in red districts who vote blue or even people who voted red out of party loyalty and are now pissed af like Reply

hmmt how about you call out the trumpets that are part of your workplace?



Parent

Is there verifiably more than the one who has nothing to do with the movies and was removed from having anything to do with the MCU? Ike somebody?



Parent

did y'all hear how Spice Gurl called our prime minister Joe; calling him that from now on.

Joe Trudeau has a nice ring to it. Reply

yes. how long until he ~resigns~? Reply

until his blood pressure gives out (all that negativity must hard on his body. sad!) Reply

Lmaoooooo he's gonna get the axe next Reply

no don't validate it. Reply

Noooooooo Reply

i love that his downfall is in some part due to melissa mccarthy <3 Reply

Joey True-Dough! Reply

I was expecting trump to cause a margaret trudeau-related international incident, so us-can relations still exceed my expectations Reply

