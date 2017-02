fx needs to stop sucking ryan's dick. it's getting old. Reply

As long as he keeps getting them emmys they wont stop giving him opportunity. Reply

"Blind item, my specialty!"- ONTD Reply

I didn't have any interest in this before, but after seeing the trailer, I am probably gonna watch it. Reply

me too, it looks campy and funny Reply

CZJ looks more like Vivien Leigh than Olivia Reply

love jessica and susan



i'm actually excited for this Reply

this looks rad, although jessica lange just has zero presence in her role (and looks totally wrong for it imo). susan sarandon is gonna steal the show, awards n all. bookmark me! Reply

Fuck Susan Sarandon. Reply

YESSS I can't wait! Reply

I'm curious and probably going to watch Reply

HERE FOR THIS Reply

Alfred Molina looks like a grown version of Creepy Glenn from Mad Men in this. Reply

LMAO, I see it Reply

I'm honestly super excited for this



Also the Tucc is loose! I didn't know Stanley Tucci was gonna be in this Reply

This has a lot of great people in it! Reply

knowing ryan murphy, this is going to be a hot mess. my gay ass is here for it! Reply

Some journalist who had early screenings of new upcoming shows was asked what she thought was going to be the big hit this season tv wise this year and she said Feud and that she loved it so hopefully it turns out good. Reply

ok bette is THE american icon of all time



and this doesn't look horrible omg? Reply

i want to watch this b/c i love jessica lange BUT i also lowkey wanna fight susan sarandon so idk if can support this smh Reply

