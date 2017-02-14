World’s hottest felon, Jeremy Meeks, sizzles on the runway
"Hot felon" is out of prison and on the runway https://t.co/hlIw1ZWGu2 pic.twitter.com/CIhgHxmXLI— Connor Ryan (@connortryan) February 14, 2017
-He walked the Philipp Plein show at NYFW.
-His sexy~ mugshot went viral in 2014 and he was released in 2016. After his release, he signed a modelling contract.
-He served over a year in federal lockup for weapons violations and 2 years in state prison for grand theft and was a member of the Northside Gangster Crips.
-He's turned his life around and now has 762k followers on Instagram where he posts pictures of his mansion, Maserati, 3 kids and wife.
Favourite mugshots?
the reaction to this from straight men is still my favorite tho. soooo whiny and ridiculous
I'm oddly rooting for him but it's still like...damn.
He's still trash tho.
And a mansion and a Maserati? Lol that seems reasonable.
you couldn't have made that much money that quick...
he'll be back to crime in no time