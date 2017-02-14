goop

World’s hottest felon, Jeremy Meeks, sizzles on the runway



-He walked the Philipp Plein show at NYFW.

-His sexy~ mugshot went viral in 2014 and he was released in 2016. After his release, he signed a modelling contract.

-He served over a year in federal lockup for weapons violations and 2 years in state prison for grand theft and was a member of the Northside Gangster Crips.

-He's turned his life around and now has 762k followers on Instagram where he posts pictures of his mansion, Maserati, 3 kids and wife.

