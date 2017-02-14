omg i didn't know flamingos were freaks like that :o! Reply

PERFECT FOR VALENTINES! Reply

Man, flamingos are kind of freaky. Reply

Flamingos were my favorite animal when I was little. Reply

So pretty, some of them are just so vibrant. Reply

theyre so gorgeous Reply

FLAMINGO'S!!!! My mom was obsessed with them and we had a Flamingo bathroom... I can see why now. Reply

lmao I love that horde of giant grey babbies, looks like camp Reply

I don't think I've ever seen a babby flamingo before. themoreyouknow.gif Reply

they pretty tho



at my last job I was given a toy flamigo to hold on set, I begged to take it home bc it matched my outfit and was so cute and I don't have a flamigo in my collection!!! and the costume assistant tried to sneak it in my suitcase but then one of AD's saw and took it away lmao, rip </3 Reply

flamingos are so freaking weird I love them



also their little sister wives families are cute! Reply

so pretty Reply

so prettty Reply

man, those things are ugly Reply

I went to Yucatán in November and we went to see flamingos. A really cool experience. Reply

THATS E FUCKIN NUFF



<3 Reply

this speaks to my soul ty <3 Reply

Valentine's plans?



Husband and I are getting sushi, then I think we might just bring a bottle of wine back home and watch a movie or something. Reply

I bought champagne and an ice cream cake because why the heck not lol Reply

Do you, bb. I'm super jealous of your ice cream cake. Seriously, what's better than those little crunchy cookie pieces they put between the layers?! Reply

I might watch Jensen Ackles be hot in My Bloody Valentine since I'm a loser :D Reply

sushi, prosecco, and a bubble bath/face mask lol Reply

I am buying myself something nice, taking myself to dinner, and maybe later break out the Hitachi.



I am married to my damn self. Reply

Making a recipe from Chrissy Teigan's cookbook with the husband. Then probably crocheting and falling asleep by 9. Woo. Reply

I'm not doing anything with my bf until the weekend bc of work, but I'm trying to find a recipe for my shanghai noodles atm Reply

I'm sick and single, so I slept in, finished reading a book and ate yummy food.



I forgot it was Valentine's Day until like a couple hours ago lmao. Reply

I'm going to the gym lol Reply

it's my mom's birthday! I'm making her dinner, my dad bought her flowers and a cake and we're gonna just stay in and watch This is Us Reply

I have class from 7-9 and won't get home until 10 so nothing. Bleh. We'll go out to dinner on Friday I guess. Reply

Wash my hair and do my mother's taxes. Reply

Loving myself, drawing with some new pens I got Reply

Birthday dinner for my bff Reply

I'll probably finish this Michael Bolton special on Netflix, go to class, and then watch this documentary about romance novels, lol. Reply

i'm getting freight trained 2nite <3 Reply

I'm single :( so I'm just gonna do my usual - spin class, then make/eat dinner while watching people die horrible deaths on Criminal Minds, lmao. Maybe I'll have some wine.



I hope you have a great night!! Reply

Had a date with a guy I just started seeing yesterday (too soon for valentines). I was supposed to have a friend date with my friend tonight but she got last minute approved to cover a fashion show so it'll just be me and a bottle of wine lol. Reply

making a cast iron ribeye steak for the bf and honey mustard salmon for myself for dinner with fancy sides and watching movies and having sexy time. Reply

that sounds fun. oh im just gonna cry. Reply

The wife and I are going to get our eyebrows waxed then get McDonalds. I think we'll probably watch some sort of murder documentary when we get home. It's nice to just chill. Reply

My bf bought me some cool Stance socks and I bought him a Brand New record. Other than that, we will probably watch Hulu and eat leftovers. We're both broke as fuck right now. Reply

tbh i wish for nothing.



an ex dropped a gift off at my job today, but i don't work so....



the baby father wants to take me out to eat, i don't want him to continue thinking that we're in some kind of relationship just bc i'm carrying his child. he literally has until he signs the birth certificate and the child support rolls in. Reply

Half price margarita pitchers today and tacos with a friend of mine. Reply

The boyfriend is making us calzones and staying in and watching tv/movies. Reply

dinner with the bf. wasn't expecting him to do anything, but i guess he made a reservation for a really nice colicchio restaurant a while ago (we are top chef fanatics lol)



i'll be honest, i'm excited to eat really good food, but i'm not looking forward to being packed next to other couples in awkward tables that new york city places are so good at setting up.



Edited at 2017-02-14 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

i am craving chocolates and sweets like crazy Reply

I can't wait for someone to kick her ass.



But at the same time, I"m glad she called out Dr. Phil





I hope this girl just gets away from her shit mom. Reply

where the hoes at tho? Reply

Edited at 2017-02-14 05:42 pm (UTC) Happy Valentine's Day!!! Reply

I love thissss Reply

Yesss vint Bernie! Reply

Bernie <3 <3 Reply

Happy Valentine's Day!



Reply

Funny. I don't even want to picture a lot of these couples having sex though Reply

someone at the office got chocolate covered strawberries



i hate the taste of them but they smell sooooo good Reply

that makes me think of days of our lives



yasss



and mmm Reply

I made some for the whole department! Reply

Edited at 2017-02-14 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Happy valentine's day beautiful people! Reply

aw, happy valentine's day to you too! <3 Reply

Which VPN do you guys advize to use? One that I can get in europe. Reply

https://thatoneprivacysite.net/vpn-comp arison-chart/



Then check this thread and see if there is something similar to what you are trying to do or otherwise make a comment yourself.



https://www.reddit.com/r/VPN/comments/5 lwze3/rvpn_recommendations_megathread/ Check this out!Then check this thread and see if there is something similar to what you are trying to do or otherwise make a comment yourself. Reply

Thank you! I'm new at this and not a tech head at all. So every bit of info helps. Reply

I don't know why I continually think that if I have a headache at night I can just sleep it off. I always wake up with it even worse than before. Reply

lol i do that too, also sometimes i take naps to get rid of them and it never works Reply

Me rn Reply

If this isn't me...:/



Though I usually do it with naps after work. Then I wake up feeling like I got hit by a truck. I keep excedrin and advil in my purse, at work, AND at home and yet I don't take it when I should a lot of the time lol Reply

yup, this is me. Usually taking tylenol before bed helps. Reply

more water! Reply

happy valentine's day! i fucked up and accidentally really hurt my boyfriend's feelings yesterday. he forgave me but i can tell he's still hurt oops Reply

What'd you do? Reply

he was texting me about his business idea yesterday (which he's been working on since before we met a year ago) and i was busy with work so the responses i sent were like, barely interested. (i really should've just waited until i could text freely tbh.) which i didnt mean to do but i looked back and cringed cuz it definitely looked like i was brushing him off, which hurt his feelings cuz he was excited to tell me the progress he was making on this thing he's super passionate about welp Reply

oh :( Reply

i made u a b-day card instead of a v-day card i made u a b-day card instead of a v-day card Reply

look at how fast those hands come in and out on the left Reply

lmao



this came out so good omg Reply

some of them are worse than others i can assure u



ur card looks pretty nice imo tho! Reply

omg lmao



HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRENDEN!!! Reply

oh wow! thank you :) Reply

lmao i love this Reply

aww that's adorable ☺️ Reply

lmaooo Reply

Lmao Reply

