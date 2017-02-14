Gugu Mbatha-Raw for GQ

I want all the good things for her Reply

"Says LA is like Mordor"..... no lies detected. Reply

I thought I couldn't be more in love, but I am Reply

She looks absolutely fantastic! But I take exception to this LA/Mordor comparison, how rude.



She saw Othello the week before we did. But Ava Duvernay was in our audience, presumably also because of David Oyelowo. He was good! Reply

Gorggggg Reply

There goes my hero, watch her as she flows 😍🎤🎤 Reply

isn't it "goes"? Reply

You telling me you don't think Mbatha-Raw can fly? Reply

Gugu is so gorgeous it hurts. Reply

ugh she's so beautiful



the only reason I'm not more bitter JPK didn't get the female eyecandy award is bc, well, have you seen Gugu? no nobler defeat than losing to another goddess. Reply

She should have been cast as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. I am increasingly bitter as time goes on that she's in the supporting cast and not the main character.



She's way more beautiful and talented than Emma Watson. Reply

She's a fucking feather duster, it's a disgrace. Reply

One of my coworkers is like 2 comments away from being slapped because he INSISTS that Emma Watson is perfect for the role, sings like a professional, and sounds amazing.



I'm like...you're thinking with your dick, idiot.



Gugu is far and away the better choice. Reply

Don't get me started. She absolutely should have been Belle. I read an interview where she never said it explicitly but you can tell she wasn't pleased about playing a feather duster. At least she has better roles coming up. Reply

All I can say is that she played the superior Belle already and was perfection. Reply

*cries*



bae Reply

irl Goddess Gugu! Reply

She is light. She is ethereal, unearthly, and so, so lovely. Reply

