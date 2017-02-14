Another Apple Music Carpool Karaoke trailer

Half an hour? Why? Reply

Apparently the format has the two guests interviewing each other while they are out doing the non singing stuff, I guess.



It's not just gonna be driving around and singing.



According to one of the articles about it:



The spin-off will keep some of the main concepts of the initial show, but with a twist. James Corden will no longer drive the car, instead other celebrities will drive around, talk, sing and stop for random other activities.



So like Carpool Karaoke/ Coffee with Comedians.



looks dumb tbh Reply

#MillionReasons to think it was her.







available on itunes and spotify

I thought it was gaga in the background on the thumbnail, too bad it wasn't ha, but i had ato think it was her. Reply

ariana and that family guy guy



Nah, Seth can sing. Reply

i'm intrigued by the ariana and seth pairing because of the snapchats of them singing together. i'll watch that and probably will smith's episode if i can find them uploaded somewhere. Reply

I not a fan of hers, but they did sound really good together on those snapchats. Reply

yeah, i can see why their musical theatre interests make them a good pairing and their voices sounded good together in that way. Reply

i feel like I'm the only person who cringes when watching this fucking segment. I had to turn the channel when James Corgan did it at the Grammys. Reply

