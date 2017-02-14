seth jack daniels

Another Apple Music Carpool Karaoke trailer

They keep releasing these, and yet somehow can't put when it's going to air? Fail, Apple.

Anyway, this trailer has more of what they will be singing, and also focuses on some of the stuff they'll be doing outside of karaoke in the car (since they are half hour eps for each pairing, they have to do non-singing stuff.)



