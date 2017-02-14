sri

Chris Evans responds to David Duke's tweet claiming that he supports white genocide



White supremacist and former KKK leader David Duke had claimed that Chrevans supported white genocide by dating and associating with women outside his race. (CN: anti-semitism, white supremacism)




Source 1 2
So many questions. Why is David Duke so obsessed with Chrevan's (of all people lol) dating life? Why does Twitter give a platform to white supremacist scum instead of suspending their accounts??
Tagged: , , ,