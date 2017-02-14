Chris Evans responds to David Duke's tweet claiming that he supports white genocide
I don't hate them. That's YOUR method. I love. Try it. It's stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it's in you under the anger and fear https://t.co/RGnH4rrblq— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 13, 2017
White supremacist and former KKK leader David Duke had claimed that Chrevans supported white genocide by dating and associating with women outside his race. (CN: anti-semitism, white supremacism)
Why does Chris Evans, who plays the Jewish inspired super hero, Captain America, hate the women of his people so much? #WhiteGenocide pic.twitter.com/nGjlf42wkG— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 12, 2017
So many questions. Why is David Duke so obsessed with Chrevan's (of all people lol) dating life? Why does Twitter give a platform to white supremacist scum instead of suspending their accounts??
Oh right, the president. Birds of a feather.
it could be worse lol. thank the space limitations.
#StopYts
that's the question i ask myself in every post. twitter, those wack FB pages, some of those reddit forums. it promotes hate, that's it, that's enough grounds for deletion. why give these ppl the means to connect with others who share their fucked up ideals? fuckin isolate them so it doesn't spread. and like ok freedom of speech but………. they're nazis. we all know how it turned out the first time
source: i went to stormfront once
Maybe because the majority of them voted for Trump?
J/k this asshole is ridiculous, clearly he wants Chrevans dick for himself
i would cheer but she is probably a racist too
Look at this white on white crime! A true white genocide! Mwahahaha!
Ugh David fucking Duke. I'm born and raised in Louisiana and have literally been hearing that fucking name my whole life. Please just die already. Die and go straight to Hell,you shit demon.
I've been reporting him and Richard Spencer for weeks and nothing.
i do find it a little annoying that white people, with the age of trump, are finally realizing that the KKK and white supremacist groups never really died out like they thought and NOW it's an issue since they're close to the white house. people spent so much time trying to downplay their reach and now...
i still remember having to stay home as a kid in terror of local KKK. people really ignored signs of what was going on or they glossed over real ass dangers and everyone's paying for it.
Why is David Duke so obsessed with Chrevan
he's kkkraving chris' dick! cpt america brings out the gay in everyone, SLAY!
Re: Why is David Duke so obsessed with Chrevan
Four for you, Chris Coco