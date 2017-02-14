Chris Evans responds to David Duke's tweet claiming that he supports white genocide

Who else do I know that is a psychotic pandering to white supremacists and posts bizarre tweets about celebrity love lives....





yea mte. i still cant believe the president of the united states was obsessed with robsten drama!! at least delete those tweets! Reply

LMAO Reply

I want to speak to your manager for putting my eyes through this distress. Reply

Seriously. What have any of us done to deserve this assault to our retinas? Reply

Just doing my civic duty and pointing out white supremacists age like bananas. Reply

sis, they didn't even include flynn, spicer, sessions, mattis, pompeo, etc.



it could be worse lol. thank the space limitations.



Edited at 2017-02-14 05:23 pm (UTC)

What was so hard in Miller's mere 31 years that has his hairline flinching like that Reply

they must be cast in game of thrones asap Reply

I'll have you know I already called in sick, this is not helping Reply

Millers Jewish though. A traitor but they don't consider him one of them Reply

LOL dead Reply

holy shit you're not lying Reply

OMG Reply

they can't stand 10 minutes directly under the sun without curdling Reply

And Bannon has massive heart attack in his 60s written all over him tbh Reply

Bannon probably on his second bottle of vodka and third stick of butter right now — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 14, 2017

Missing alleged 43 year old Alex jones Reply

HAHA Reply

The 4th guy ACTUALLY is your stereotype Hollywood villain wtf. Reply

Reported for personal attack on my eyes.



#StopYts Reply

Is he wearing someone else's face?! Reply

that first guy looks like he's gonna freddy kreuger us Reply

my mom and i were talking about this last night, wonder how the hell any of these men think they're superior to will smith and idris elba and basically any other person... Reply

"Why does Twitter give a platform to white supremacist scum instead of suspending their accounts??"



that's the question i ask myself in every post. twitter, those wack FB pages, some of those reddit forums. it promotes hate, that's it, that's enough grounds for deletion. why give these ppl the means to connect with others who share their fucked up ideals? fuckin isolate them so it doesn't spread. and like ok freedom of speech but………. they're nazis. we all know how it turned out the first time Reply

FoE isn't a free-floating concept. Like there should be clear boundaries and hate speech has to be suppressed definitively. no compromise. all these platforms are trash for giving these people a platform to voice their views and organize. Reply

Twitter's a damn mess. They don't do a thing about harassment, white supremacy, any of it... I tried reporting someone for harassing me, and they wanted a photo of my passport to prove that I'm me. Why the fuck would I or anyone do that? You see the post, you do something. Fascists. Reply

I love how even companies that were interested in buying twitter *told* them a big reason they didn't go forward was bc they were concerned about harassment and twitter doing fuck all about it - meanwhile Jack is still like "hmmm not sure how to fix it." Reply

How this man have all this time to fight with an actor? Did the Imperial Wizard board vote him off or something and now he's unemployed. Yikes, yikes, yikes. Reply

how does dating outside your ethnicity prove you hate 'your people' idiot Reply

he is scared of miscegenation. just look at the women he has chosen- jewish and black.... Reply

Did Chris even date all of those women? Not that it matters either way. Reply

I don't think he dated anyone besides Naomie and Jenny. He's mad bc he was literally just standing next to those other women wtf. Reply

they don't want those relationships to result in their bloodlines being diluted



source: i went to stormfront once Reply

Reminds me of how people were upset that the guy who played Luke Cage married a white woman. Reply

Why does Captain America hate the women of his people so much?



Maybe because the majority of them voted for Trump?



J/k this asshole is ridiculous, clearly he wants Chrevans dick for himself



Edited at 2017-02-14 05:05 pm (UTC)

OK, but is everyone following the story about the KKK Leader who was just murdered by his wife & Stepson? I'm a little like "what kind of American heroes...." and then 80% "well, they're probably trash too." Reply

Isn't that wild? Reply

same. they're probably trash but he deserved it Reply

let the trash can take out the trash too imo Reply

and it wasn't about the kkk, supposedly. like?????? that would be a crazy news story in any other universe Reply

i think it is for a domestic abuse thing. :( it usually is in households like that

i would cheer but she is probably a racist too Reply

Parent

I was kinda wondering if he was abusive tbh, that seems to happen with these types Reply

I mean she still married him so at the very least she's trash by association Reply

Apparently he wanted to divorce her and she wasn't having that. Reply

This is awesome. One is dead, and one is going to GTFO forever in prison (hopefully getting his ass beat by the neo-nazis in there).

Look at this white on white crime! A true white genocide! Mwahahaha! Reply

Parent

Ugh David fucking Duke. I'm born and raised in Louisiana and have literally been hearing that fucking name my whole life. Please just die already. Die and go straight to Hell,you shit demon. Reply

lbr social media sites won't purge those accounts because it gives them traffic and therefore $$$ fuck them Reply

To me, the tweet about him diluting the white race is absolutely ban-able. Why is twitter protecting hate speech? And it's not the only tweet of his like it.



I've been reporting him and Richard Spencer for weeks and nothing. Reply

Chris Evans is so done.



i do find it a little annoying that white people, with the age of trump, are finally realizing that the KKK and white supremacist groups never really died out like they thought and NOW it's an issue since they're close to the white house. people spent so much time trying to downplay their reach and now...



i still remember having to stay home as a kid in terror of local KKK. people really ignored signs of what was going on or they glossed over real ass dangers and everyone's paying for it. Reply

yeah mte, white supremacy is alive and well, it's just changing its clothes (again) Reply

Having watched 13th, "this happened before and this will happen again" has been playing through my head like a depressing mantra. Post racial was a lie so eagerly swallowed that only now people are seeing the shit it created. Reply

YASSSS some GOP senators are coming out and calling for a probe of Trump's ties to Russia Reply

but will they stick with it or just say it now to save face Reply

he's kkkraving chris' dick! cpt america brings out the gay in everyone, SLAY! he's kkkraving chris' dick! cpt america brings out the gay in everyone, SLAY! Reply

WHY did you make me laugh at "kkkraving his dick." Reply

Chris is one tweet away from putting on the stealth suit and kicking neo-Nazi ass. Reply

