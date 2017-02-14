Kel Mitchell announces his wife's pregnancy in the best way possible

I honestly expected this lmao Reply

I quote this all the time and I fear the day no one will know what I'm referencing Reply

i think that day has already come tbh lol Reply

That's cute. Good Burger is iconic. Reply

The fact that SNL had the chance to get both him and Kenan is all I can think about whenever I see him.



Fuck that show and fuck what happened to his career after the 90s Reply

i don't think anyone i knew preferred kenan over kel. he definitely deserves better! Reply

Everyone knows that Kel is the funny one. Reply

Kenan is definitely funny and I'm glad that SNL is starting to give him skits where he can shine (like that Steve Harvey shit kills me every damn time). His humor was always dryer than Kel's though so I think that's why kids didn't find him as funny. Like as an adult I watched that special Two Heads Are Better Than None & I was screaming @ some of the jokes Kenan was making that I didn't get when was younger.



Kel was sillier which is what I think people were more attracted to, at least I was/am. He's really good with physical/"embarrassing" humor and I just don't understand how he got rejected when silly ass clown ass corny ass Jimmy Fallon was on that show. That's non related but i see a connection between ~*silly cast members.*~ lol Reply

I really agree with your analysis. They are both funny to me but different ways as you described Reply

Ya they're both great. I really hope some black history month miracle happens and Kel can get another chance someday if he wants. Reply

i haven't watched snl in years, so i can't say whether or not i find kenan funny now. as an adult, i can still say that i enjoy physical comedy verging into absurdist humor, though. i really enjoy that level of silliness. it's a shame that kel never took off because i agree with hoot below that he had potential to have a solid movie career in comedy. Reply

Yea that's so on point imo. Reply

He probably could have gone on SNL later if Kenan didn't decide to stay there for 30 years. He probably realizes this is as good as it gets for him.



If Kel had gotten the SNL gig he'd probably have a huge movie career by now. He was always way funnier. Reply

Ia, cause even some of the awful shit he tried to launch his career with after all this was funny as hell. I know he found god now or whatever and doesn't seem to care but I wish he would try again however that may be.



You can tell I've thought about this a lot lmao I think it's just how many unfunny white "comedians" there are and they had two young black men who have been funny since they were in their teens. I get why they wouldn't want them on the show together immediately but it would've have been awesome if they could have been at some point ya know



Edited at 2017-02-14 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Aww! He's such a great talent and I think it's a shame he's not more well known. I'd take him over a lot of comedians any day.



I'm happy for him. Reply

I had such a crush on kel as a little kid, I loved that his characters were dumb and sweet and thats still my type to this day. Reply

Kel is the funny one. He deserved better. I dont know why his career did not take off. Kenan came off more bitter and distant. Which is totally fine. We all have different personalities. But I always want the more friendly and humble people to get success. Reply

Ya Kel has said in the past that Kenan was the one to really end their friendship after what happened with SNL. But Kenan talked about how their moms keep in contact but that was a few years ago. I know people grow apart but :( Reply

I can't ever drink an orange pop without hearing him in my head. Reply

Good for him!



Coach Cretin and Repair Man (man man man man man) still make me laugh during reruns. Reply

Omg I loved Repair ManManMan Reply

Aww. Everyone's expecting bbs rn 🤗



Couldn't be me tho 🚫😎🚫 Reply

So cute.



Kel should have a better career.



Also, so many people think/thought he was dead for some reason. It's so strange. Reply

Love it. I used to have such a crush on him! Reply

Awwwww good for them 💝 Reply

this is too cute lol Reply

I Dropped the Screw in the Tuna was a formative event in my young life and for that I will always love and appreciate Kel more than Kenan.



Edited at 2017-02-14 05:23 pm (UTC) Reply

congrats to them! i've been refreshing ONTD for hours today not understanding that the valenstans post was pinned and i just had to scroll down. smh @ me Reply

Thas cute Reply

Congrats for him. Also, both Kel and Kenan were funny. People may think otherwise bc Kel's role was to be an idiot & that made him funnier to children Reply

Echoing the "Kel was always funnier" comments. So happy for them! And glad he has found happiness. Reply

awwwww good for Kel.





Reply

I used to have a crush on Kel. Reply

