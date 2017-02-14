Kel Mitchell announces his wife's pregnancy in the best way possible
We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much! 😘😙😚 #thankyouJesus🙏 #Blessed #specialdelivery #myWiferocks❤️ photo credit: 📸📷 @ohmyjosephine
Source
Congrats!
Fuck that show and fuck what happened to his career after the 90s
Kel was sillier which is what I think people were more attracted to, at least I was/am. He's really good with physical/"embarrassing" humor and I just don't understand how he got rejected when silly ass clown ass corny ass Jimmy Fallon was on that show. That's non related but i see a connection between ~*silly cast members.*~ lol
If Kel had gotten the SNL gig he'd probably have a huge movie career by now. He was always way funnier.
You can tell I've thought about this a lot lmao I think it's just how many unfunny white "comedians" there are and they had two young black men who have been funny since they were in their teens. I get why they wouldn't want them on the show together immediately but it would've have been awesome if they could have been at some point ya know
Edited at 2017-02-14 05:05 pm (UTC)
I'm happy for him.
Kel is the funny one. He deserved better. I dont know why his career did not take off. Kenan came off more bitter and distant. Which is totally fine. We all have different personalities. But I always want the more friendly and humble people to get success.
Coach Cretin and Repair Man (man man man man man) still make me laugh during reruns.
Couldn't be me tho 🚫😎🚫
Kel should have a better career.
Also, so many people think/thought he was dead for some reason. It's so strange.
Edited at 2017-02-14 05:23 pm (UTC)