Apple Music will premiere Planet of the Apps this Spring
Apple is set to debut Planet of the Apps this Spring on Apple Music. The judges are Gary Vaynerchuk (VAYNERMEDIA), Gwyneth Paltrow (Goop), Will.i.am (i.am+), and Jessica Alba (The Honest Company). The concept of the show is teams do 60-second elevator pitches on an app to the four judges. Once selected by one of the four judges, then the judge + team meetup in front of VC firm Lightspeed Venture if the app is worth investing in.
The show will air on a weekly basis instead of all episodes being released at the same time.
OP has been following this for awhile now. This was recorded late 2016 and there has been recording this past month. Also, why is there no tech tag? :(
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
