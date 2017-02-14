Apple Music will premiere Planet of the Apps this Spring

I know I saw Damon Wayans Jr. in that video pitching an idea lol Reply

I kinda love this just for the pun, tbh. Reply

So apps that will start the end of this society. Cool. Reply

this is not something I was expecting but it is something I might be interested in



and jessica alba is so pretty Reply

whenever i watch a Gary Vaynerchuk video i get mentally and physically exhausted Reply

my bf LOVES him and idgi



he's like an extra tiresome theater kid Reply

Did he already go to the dollar store and resell stuff on etsy? Reply

omg...my bf was randomly asking me if i've ever used etsy before the other day, it all makes sense now... Reply

It can be. But I like watching his DailyVees. Reply

That's random.

Too bad it's on Apple Music and I'll forget it exists :/ Reply

So Dragon's Den/Shark Tank for apps? Reply

Yes and No. I don't think the judges are personally investing their own money. They are just networking and giving access to companies that can help then build their app. Lightning Ventures is the one that will be investing VC.



Edited at 2017-02-14 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

OK Cool. Also there's a "computers and technology" tag btw. Reply

I'll add that tag now. Reply

I read this as Planet of the Apes like a dozen times before I realized it was Apps. This is going to be a long week! Reply

i did too, dw Reply

i've never had any real entrepreneurial ideas (outside the need for a dessert store that delivers...) so i've never gotten the appeal of dragon's den (altho the apprentice uk is good for laughs) so....this just looks sort of ......eh. i don't know who vanderchuck is Reply

