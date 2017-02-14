Riz Ahmed: ELLE U.K.'s TV Actor of the Year
Thank you @ELLEUK for the award tonight. BEST / CRAZIEST / MOST OUTSPOKEN AWARDS SHOW EVER. https://t.co/Sfu7MlPpvk— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) February 14, 2017
- On accepting his award, he said it's been a weird year with him having personal success while America and England ruined things for themselves
- Reflects on how while flying how he would be getting extra searches but then also be on the cover of the inflight magazine, which was a strange experience
- Says that it is time to stand up and unite in organized events; whether it's the Women's March or awards ceremonies put together by a well-known women's magazine
- Thinks that solidarity is really important right now and is more than ready to march behind women again
Sources: 1 2
I've been following him ever since Four Lions. He definitely deserves all this recognition