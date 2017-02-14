February 14th, 2017, 04:44 pm evillemmons Supergirl 2x13 Promo "Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk" lmao wtf is this epsource Tagged: supergirl (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
When is that musical one? I'm gonna have to skip that cause I can't handle anymore embarrassment rn 🙈
and your icon is so qt. i'm loving powerless.
I do feel like Kara/Lena is just a rehash of Clark/Lex, where Kara/Clark thinks that Lena/Lex is their friend and defend them but the audience knows it wasn't true. The last scene with Lena IMO was setting her up to be the villain, and I'm just not interested in doing that storyline again. I've seen Smallville, where Clark/Lex dragged on for years already.