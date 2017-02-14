It looks fun! Reply

Thread

Link

Dang it! Last night was supposed to be my last episode, but this next one looks funny. Maybe I'll stick around one more week. Reply

Thread

Link

Was everyone high on poptarts Reply

Thread

Link

i'm choosing to ignore the end of last night's episode Reply

Thread

Link

I liked last night's episode. Mon El and Kara were cute, so was Alex. And Lena going darkside? Count me in. Reply

Thread

Link

Grr I need to watch the last two eps.



When is that musical one? I'm gonna have to skip that cause I can't handle anymore embarrassment rn 🙈 Reply

Thread

Link

sometime in march, i think



and your icon is so qt. i'm loving powerless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! I'm glad people are liking it. I need to make another post for this week so I can become the resident powerless stan instead of Gigi Hadid hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yum @ Chris Wood! Reply

Thread

Link