February 14th, 2017, 03:58 pm evillemmons Jane The Virgin 3x12 Extended Promo "Chapter Fifty-Six" source Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
Loved Alba, she was so great supporting Jane.
I liked that Jane is still mourning and the little bits of Michael sprinkled throughout the episode.
Loved zen Rafael and his new relationship with Jane. I can actually see how they can buildup for them to fall back in love with each other in the long run.
Petra winning at parenting is awesome. Loved that the twins are well behaved and she is a devoted mom. Plus she's kicking ass at managing the hotel.
Screaming at Mateo being a brat. Actually, this sl is pretty realistic. I used to work at a daycare and knew way too many kids whose moms dotted on them like Jane and they turned out to be a pita. I actually really like the new Mateo actor. He's cute.
Jane/Petra bonding is great. More please!
Was underwhelmed with Xo's sl. When is she going to get back together with Rogelio? Bc it's coming.
Also I like how close Jane and Raphael are but it really feels like the show's just laying the foundation for them to be together again. *rolls eyes*
Yup which is why I really didn't like this ep :( everything just felt off
Edited at 2017-02-14 04:15 pm (UTC)
I miss toddler!Mateo, who was too cute, but that scene with new Mateo and Jane in bed was too adorable.
Also, no thank you to Ro/Xo.
I wonder how big of a role Rafael's gf/Minka Kelly is going to have. They seem to hint at her being a bigger piece a bit.