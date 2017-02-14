I loved it. They are handling the time jump pretty well.



Loved Alba, she was so great supporting Jane.



I liked that Jane is still mourning and the little bits of Michael sprinkled throughout the episode.



Loved zen Rafael and his new relationship with Jane. I can actually see how they can buildup for them to fall back in love with each other in the long run.



Petra winning at parenting is awesome. Loved that the twins are well behaved and she is a devoted mom. Plus she's kicking ass at managing the hotel.



Screaming at Mateo being a brat. Actually, this sl is pretty realistic. I used to work at a daycare and knew way too many kids whose moms dotted on them like Jane and they turned out to be a pita. I actually really like the new Mateo actor. He's cute.



Jane/Petra bonding is great. More please!



Was underwhelmed with Xo's sl. When is she going to get back together with Rogelio? Bc it's coming.

Anyone else find the time skip jarring? It's so weird to see Petra go from hands off mother to super mom, plus it felt so weird they didn't at least spend an ep mourning Michael. The tone of this ep was wayyyyy too lighthearted considering how the last episode ended.



Also I like how close Jane and Raphael are but it really feels like the show's just laying the foundation for them to be together again. *rolls eyes* Reply

Anyone else find the time skip jarring?

Yup which is why I really didn't like this ep :( everything just felt off Reply

I changed my mind. Killing Micahel was the best decision this show has made. One episode, and the weird co-parenting between Jane, Petra, and Zenrafael is already far more interesting than Jane and Michael's marriage ever was. "Jane the Widow" hurt tho :(



Edited at 2017-02-14 04:15 pm (UTC)

I looooved this episode! Petra and her perfect kids - lmao, so hilarious and FINALLY she has one thing in her life going well, I was sick of fate constantly shitting on her. And JETRA!



I miss toddler!Mateo, who was too cute, but that scene with new Mateo and Jane in bed was too adorable.



Also, no thank you to Ro/Xo.

What the fuck is that on Rafael's face (and no, I don't want any "me" comments). Reply

Mateo is so cute but such a brat lol. I like that they're realistic about it, bratty kids dont get invited to birthdays.



I wonder how big of a role Rafael's gf/Minka Kelly is going to have. They seem to hint at her being a bigger piece a bit.

i'm done with this show.

same. i wasn't even caught up but i'm not going to bother now.

I really loved this episode.

