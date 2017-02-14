Tinashe post! Performance at Urban Outfitters + Shay Mitchell dances to Party Favors.
Watch Tinashe dance her way through her song “Ride of Your Life” at Space 15 Twenty to celebrate the launch of UO’s Juicy Couture collection.
BONUS: Shay Mitchell dancing to “Party Favors”!:
My party favors are bruises...lots of bruises but totally worth it. pic.twitter.com/ALkjNtp5kh— Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) 11 de fevereiro de 2017
