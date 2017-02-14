Tinashe post! Performance at Urban Outfitters + Shay Mitchell dances to Party Favors.

No thanks! Urban Outfitters' CEO loves donating to Rick Santorum.



Keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

what exactly is shay doing Reply

Thread

Link

hair flipping and looking gorgeous as usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

schooling us in the art of secondhand embarrassment

she's pretty tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, she's so talented. Also, if I had Shay's body I'd put up those "dancing" videos on Youtube just for the money lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao @ shay's "dancing" Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I got to see her live one day. She was on point as always. Reply

Thread

Link

one of my profs is going to the m5 concert shes opening in mtl, im mad Reply

Thread

Link