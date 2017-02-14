Mako

Uzbek film blocked over lack of Morgan Freeman



The release of an Uzbek action movie has been blocked by Uzbekistan's film licensing body for using images of US actor Morgan Freeman in its advertising despite having him not appear in the actual film. Freeman appears prominently on the poster and briefly in the trailer. The production studio Timur Film has been accused of breaching consumers' rights by falsely using Freeman's image to get tickets.

