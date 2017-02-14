Uzbek film blocked over lack of Morgan Freeman

Something tells me they were just a little desperate XD Reply

Thread

Link

This makes me really happy for some reason. It's better than when China (is it?) shrinks or deletes the black characters from posters



I do feel bad for the fans who thought they were going to see Morgan, though! Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I feel the same too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, I was like...better than China, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so can MF sue them hahahaha Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao this is so bizarre! Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like a Star Wars character in the poster. Reply

Thread

Link

why does the poster make it look like morgan freeman is in a v intense version of sister act tho Reply

Thread

Link

id rather see that movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what in the world Reply

Thread

Link

the trailer for this masterpiece. i'm so confused



also, upon further googling, the director is now claiming that it's not a photoshopped-in morgan freeman, but just a lookalike. Reply

Thread

Link

It literally used a picture of Morgan Freeman from a totally different movie though. What a bad excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait. Wait wait wait wait. I recognize those mountains at 0:04. LOTR/Hobbit...is that you? And 1:04 looks familiar too. And the effects....that's some Jason Bourne looking stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg im stoned and watching this at double speed and its not even noon im in trouble Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Consumer's rights are so often breached when it comes to films..Some movies we just don't deserve to be out subject to. Reply

Thread

Link

This is random. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao @ him appearing in the trailer. What movie did they steal the footage of him from? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link