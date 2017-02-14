Uzbek film blocked over lack of Morgan Freeman
The release of an Uzbek action movie has been blocked by Uzbekistan's film licensing body for using images of US actor Morgan Freeman in its advertising despite having him not appear in the actual film. Freeman appears prominently on the poster and briefly in the trailer. The production studio Timur Film has been accused of breaching consumers' rights by falsely using Freeman's image to get tickets.
I do feel bad for the fans who thought they were going to see Morgan, though!
lmao what in the world
also, upon further googling, the director is now claiming that it's not a photoshopped-in morgan freeman, but just a lookalike.