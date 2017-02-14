jesus take the pants: jeremy scott f/w17

Awful Reply

I dislike Jeremy Scott so much. Also half of the time I see something about him I think of when he was on ANTM and was telling Sam that her modeling made his clothes look cheap and I'm just sitting here like ummm I don't know how to tell you this but... Reply

Omg, I remember that. He was being so over-dramatic. Reply

Right? He was acting like she just took a shit on his mother or something. Reply

Like I didn't even like Sam, but he was doing way too much. Calm down, dude, she didn't kill anybody, she just ruffled your cheap ass dress.



And all his dresses were so ugly. I think McKay was actually wearing a curtain poll. Reply

Sex is cute guys lol!!



Jeremy Scott is terrible but I love when he trolls celebs and they talk about how great he is Reply

That's a lot of look. Reply

the only stuff I like from him are his Adidas shoes, I own two of them lol Reply

no. tumblr keeps showing those pants to me in their ads and it's driving me insane. Reply

OP as if my weekend wasn't bad enough now you gotta rub my faves awful looks in my face 😒 Reply

yall gotta delete again I'm sorry Reply

I deleted bc I relapsed w alcohol, drugs, and cutting but ya let's make a joke out of it and pretend it was over Gigi fuckin Hadid Reply

oh really? fuck I didn't know I'm so sorry. I was just making valenstans and noticed you had a strikethrough. seriously! Reply

No, no, no. I'm sorry. The guilt & shame is too much for me to handle rn lmao so I'm pulling a Vampire Diaries channeling all my emotions into anger and bitterness so I'm sensitive and lashing out. I'm sorry Reply

no worries, I'm glad you're alright <3 Reply

ew Reply

I didn't knowwwww :( Reply

i hate jeremy scott so much. as a designer, a human being, whatever. Reply

i don't like jeremy scott at all. i know his thing is to be as tacky as possible, but at what cost? Reply

if I had jasmine's skin color I would be so happy. it's so rich and beautiful. she is stunning. Reply

lmao welp i'm glad jasmine got to wear the only decent looking thing. she looks great. Reply

i thought that was selena next to sofia richie and i wish bc i'd love that drama in my life. Reply

jesus christ Reply

months were spent on this right?

this wasn't thrown together last weekend, he had a vision/concept months ago, SAD. Reply

it's just horrible, so tacky. Reply

u couldve kept this post lol



btw op, did u hear about the trainwreck that was this show? lmfao Reply

um ahem this post was absolutely necessary lol



noo what's the hot goss? Reply

apparently they let in a bunch of random people so when all the different editors got there there was no room and they had to watch a stream in a back room lmfao. Reply

hahahhh whaat?! damn I shoulda snuck in too. Reply

you couldve made a cameo on kuwtk



but you would've had to sit through a jeremy scott show



so kind of a lose-lose overall Reply

How ugly. Reply

That.... is some of the most hideous clothes I have ever seen.



WTF is with that eye makeup? Chick in pic 3 has hair that looks like mine after I just got out of bed. The woman in the white tiger striped dress has the only passably normal thing.



I have seen people IRL out with a striped shirt and polka dot pants, people in outfits where there are frills that shouldn't esthetically be there and no shoulders on their shirts. And yet, this is all worse. Reply

but I do like that bomber jacket with the embroidery.



I heard an interview he did with NPR the other day and it wasn't that bad. I kind of feel like this collection isn't a good reflection of what he wants his POV to be. The nods to the late 60's/early 70's seem kind of ham-fisted when mixed with those boudoir pieces from the 1950's. The military and paperdoll stuff he showed in Milan was a lot more inspiring in terms of mixing. I'm not a huge Jeremy Scott fan so take all of that with a grain of salt.



http://www.npr.org/2017/02/09/51426 0259/evolution-to-revolution-as-new-york-f ashion-week-gets-political That blue baby phat sweatsuit...yikesbut I do like that bomber jacket with the embroidery.I heard an interview he did with NPR the other day and it wasn't that bad. I kind of feel like this collection isn't a good reflection of what he wants his POV to be. The nods to the late 60's/early 70's seem kind of ham-fisted when mixed with those boudoir pieces from the 1950's. The military and paperdoll stuff he showed in Milan was a lot more inspiring in terms of mixing. I'm not a huge Jeremy Scott fan so take all of that with a grain of salt. Reply

damn him and damn CL for enabling him Reply

ngl i kinda love that jesus shirtdress if only because the guy looks like he's rolling his eyes thinking 'why did i die for these shitstains again?' Reply

lmao i was waiting for someone to post this!! how anyone can think this looks good or even creative is beyond me Reply

Omw at the sex is cute top Reply

Eh, I'm gonna go all Catolic here but I don't like it when the figure of Jesus/crosses etc. are used on clothing and what not. It doesn't hurt my feelings per se but it's still inappropriate to me. Reply

not religious by any stretch but if i was, jesus' face on a pair of pants would bug me out Reply

I don't hate the bomber on Odette.

That's the only positive thing I can say on this.

