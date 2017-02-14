February 14th, 2017, 01:07 am asstsceneeditor jesus take the pants: jeremy scott f/w17 Embed from Getty Imagesopener gigi lmaoEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesstellaEmbed from Getty ImagesromeeEmbed from Getty ImageselsaEmbed from Getty Imagesjesus shirtEmbed from Getty Imagesbloody jesus shirt dressEmbed from Getty Imagesodette pavlovaEmbed from Getty Imagesjasmine tookesEmbed from Getty Imagesalanna arringtonEmbed from Getty Imagesrina fukushiEmbed from Getty Imageskylie, sofia richieEmbed from Getty Imagesmore jesus pantssource Tagged: bella / gigi hadid, fashion, kardashian / jenner, models Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
And all his dresses were so ugly. I think McKay was actually wearing a curtain poll.
Jeremy Scott is terrible but I love when he trolls celebs and they talk about how great he is
this wasn't thrown together last weekend, he had a vision/concept months ago, SAD.
btw op, did u hear about the trainwreck that was this show? lmfao
noo what's the hot goss?
but you would've had to sit through a jeremy scott show
so kind of a lose-lose overall
WTF is with that eye makeup? Chick in pic 3 has hair that looks like mine after I just got out of bed. The woman in the white tiger striped dress has the only passably normal thing.
I have seen people IRL out with a striped shirt and polka dot pants, people in outfits where there are frills that shouldn't esthetically be there and no shoulders on their shirts. And yet, this is all worse.
but I do like that bomber jacket with the embroidery.
I heard an interview he did with NPR the other day and it wasn't that bad. I kind of feel like this collection isn't a good reflection of what he wants his POV to be. The nods to the late 60's/early 70's seem kind of ham-fisted when mixed with those boudoir pieces from the 1950's. The military and paperdoll stuff he showed in Milan was a lot more inspiring in terms of mixing. I'm not a huge Jeremy Scott fan so take all of that with a grain of salt.
http://www.npr.org/2017/02/09/51426
That's the only positive thing I can say on this.