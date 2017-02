they really have like no chemistry whatsoever. it's so painful to watch their scenes bc there was very little spark. Reply

Could swear she had a very squicky one in The Color Purple? Reply

No need, your presence is enough. Reply

he's the least charismatic person ever how does this guy have an acting career Reply

He's a blandly attractive white man. That's literally all you need. Reply

MFTE Reply

cause he's white and attractive. he was so bad in the sequel. and he looks wonky as hell on screen. Reply

He seems like a decent guy, but he has the same sort of emotionless/shark eyes that Michael Fassbender has and it really takes me out of his acting. Reply

Fassbender is a FAR better actor tho. Reply

oh def agree Reply

Expressionless???? gurl wat. He can't stop being expressionFUL! Reply

I really like Fassbender's acting and perhaps "emotionless" was the wrong word, regarding him. He just has a sort of predatory look about him sometimes. Dornan even more so. Reply

I'm watching him in the Fall currently and he's good. Never seen the Fifty Shades movies but if that's all someone (in general) has seen of him, I don't think it's fair to judge his acting on that alone bc some movies/scripts can't be saved even with the best of actors and make everyone look bad. Reply

yeah hes a complete dead weight he transitioned from modelling to acting and you can tell lmao Reply

I thought this was the Ben Affleck post and I was getting all defensive like "he didn't used to be so bad ok?!" lmao Reply

the full interview was already posted Reply

I didn't read much about season 3 of The Fall but I really enjoyed it Reply

I've never seen these 50 shades movies. Do they show his dick / ass at all? Reply

They showed his ass and a bit of pubic hair in the sequel. Reply

From what i've heard they show dakota's naked body way more than jamie's. Pathetic not even knowing their audience Reply

Adore Keanu. I just realized him and Adam Driver have a similar energy in interviews? Reply

Stop promoting this rapey ass movie. Reply

...when does his character have an orgasm in that movie??? I saw it Thursday and I do not remember that. He's literally just >:\ throughout every sex scene, lol. Reply

ugh he could rim me until my butthole gets raw Reply

Ugh forever at everyone involved in 50 Shades of Crap. Reply

He looks so much better with curly hair. Reply

seeing him with a shaved head really takes me back to when he used to look like every white wasteman black girls would have risked it all for in the 00s. Reply

remember when he dumped keira knightley bc he was bitter she was more famous than him Reply

I'd suck him balls deep



I'd suck him balls deep

