Victorious cast are confused as fuck about what their show was about
Y'all I'm fucking deaaaad pic.twitter.com/OAkR0ZCEk5— ๑ (@dopelectric) February 13, 2017
- Victorious was a popular kids show on Nickelodean
- There have been Valentine's Day memes about being the third wheel as seen in the Jade/Beck/Tori pic
- Avan Jogia, who played Beck, came across the photo and is very confused. Elizabeth Gillies, who played Jade, is confused as well. Victoria Justice, who was the main character, Tori, swears she has no idea how her hand got near Avan's dick.
- Apparently these pics are from the filming of the theme song.
@TaylorSxt1 this is from them filming the intro, those two dated irl for a while they were out if character in these pic.twitter.com/rEukO7E8M7— Hazelnut (@lets_sailaway) February 13, 2017
Avan is also confused about these shots from the show.
