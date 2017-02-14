Halle Berry reflects on her three divorces: "I've often felt guilty and responsible." https://t.co/xS5k1NVhEB pic.twitter.com/N36qHOBuvb — Us Weekly (@usweekly) 14 février 2017

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved. [As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti–fairy tales today.”“when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”“In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself. All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”“Right now, being mom is my most important job, and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important. I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do. I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do.”