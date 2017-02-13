John Legend and Cynthia Erivo release full version of "God Only Knows" cover

I wanted the Waitress to win the Grammy because Sara Bareilles and Jessie Mueller. But Cynthia Erivo is going for that GOAT, I'm telling you now. She's fucking legit and talented. Reply

cynthia erivo's voice is everything Reply

I hate it

probably because of John Legend's voice

he probably has bananas and avocados in his kitchen.

Ok please tell me I'm missing some joke here because this is some "bitch eating crackers" mess otherwise. Reply

Hah! Is this a Chrish reference? I love him.



I don't mind the cover, but more so because of Cynthia. Reply

i LOVE this song so much. This is a really nice cover ^^



Ugh, now im missing big love Reply

Terrible cover. Let random kids sing this one and it's perfect. Reply

i'm v into this. i've been on a beach boys kick (mostly this song on repeat) ever since i watched love & mercy



also her voice is so lovely Reply

