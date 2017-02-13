John Legend and Cynthia Erivo release full version of "God Only Knows" cover
- This is a full version of the Beach Boys cover they sang during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys on Sunday night
- Cynthia and the cast of The Color Purple also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
probably because of John Legend's voice
he probably has bananas and avocados in his kitchen.
I don't mind the cover, but more so because of Cynthia.
Ugh, now im missing big love
also her voice is so lovely